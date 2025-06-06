shore excursions
Cruise NewsMSC Adds Year-Round Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

MSC Adds Year-Round Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has announced that they will offer year-round cruises to the Southern Caribbean for the 2026-2027 season.

MSC Opera

This will be the first time where the cruise line has offered Southern Caribbean cruises in the summer and they will also have two ships sailing to the region in the winter months.

MSC Seaview will offer cruises during the winter months with MSC Opera sailing year-round.

MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview

MSC Opera will offer a range of seven-night cruises with the option for guests to extend their cruise to a 14-night ‘butterfly’ cruise to a multitude of stunning Southern Caribbean destinations including:

  • Dominican Republic
  • Martinique
  • Guadeloupe
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Barbados
  • Antiqua and Barbuda
  • Netherlands Antilles

The ship will homeport in La Romana, Dominican Republic, a new regular destination for MSC Cruises, with the first cruise departing on November 16, 2026. Starting April 2027, the ship will also offer a second embarkation port—Fort de France. All of MSC Cruises’ southern Caribbean cruises are now available to book.

MSC Opera joins MSC Seaview in the region for Winter 26/27, offering 7-night sailings from her homeport in Fort-de-France to destinations including:

  • Pointe-a-Pitre (Guadeloupe)
  • Philipsburg (Sint Maarten)
  • St. John’s (Antigua and Barbuda)
  • Basseterre (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
  • Roseau (Dominica)
  • Bridgetown (Barbados)
  • Kingstown (St. Vincent and the Grenadines)
  • Saint George (Grenada)
  • Castries (Saint Lucia)
Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMSC Adds Year-Round Cruises to the Southern Caribbean
Previous article
New Leadership Takes Over at Royal Caribbean: A New Era Begins

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved