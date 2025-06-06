MSC Adds Year-Round Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

MSC Cruises has announced that they will offer year-round cruises to the Southern Caribbean for the 2026-2027 season.

This will be the first time where the cruise line has offered Southern Caribbean cruises in the summer and they will also have two ships sailing to the region in the winter months.

MSC Seaview will offer cruises during the winter months with MSC Opera sailing year-round.

MSC Opera will offer a range of seven-night cruises with the option for guests to extend their cruise to a 14-night ‘butterfly’ cruise to a multitude of stunning Southern Caribbean destinations including:

Dominican Republic

Martinique

Guadeloupe

British Virgin Islands

Barbados

Antiqua and Barbuda

Netherlands Antilles

The ship will homeport in La Romana, Dominican Republic, a new regular destination for MSC Cruises, with the first cruise departing on November 16, 2026. Starting April 2027, the ship will also offer a second embarkation port—Fort de France. All of MSC Cruises’ southern Caribbean cruises are now available to book.

MSC Opera joins MSC Seaview in the region for Winter 26/27, offering 7-night sailings from her homeport in Fort-de-France to destinations including:

Pointe-a-Pitre (Guadeloupe)

Philipsburg (Sint Maarten)

St. John’s (Antigua and Barbuda)

Basseterre (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

Roseau (Dominica)

Bridgetown (Barbados)

Kingstown (St. Vincent and the Grenadines)

Saint George (Grenada)

Castries (Saint Lucia)