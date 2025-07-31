Carnival Returning to Cruise Port for the First Time Since 2024

Carnival Cruise Line is returning to a port for the first time this year after an earthquake struck near the port in late 2024.

On August 8, 2025, Carnival Adventure will stop at Vila, Vanuatu marking the cruise line’s return to the port. The visit will take place during a 10-night roundtrip cruise that departs from Sydney, Australia on August 3, 2025.

On December 17, 2024, a 7.3 earthquake struck near Port Vila causing serious damage to the area. Eight months later, most of the businesses, restaurants and shops are back up and running so Carnival will now resume port stops.

The pier is still damaged and since the cruise ship will be unable to dock, Carnival will use tender service to ferry guests from the ship to the shore.

The tender service will start approximately 30 minutes after the ship arrives at the port.

Carnival Adventure, Carnival Encounter and Carnival Luminosa all have scheduled port visits to Vila through the end of the year.