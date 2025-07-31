shore excursions
Royal Caribbean Cancels More Visits to Private Cruise Port in Haiti

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean sent out a letter to travel advisors stating that they have canceled all port stops at their private destination Labadee through the end of October 2025.

labadee, Haiti with Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas in Labadee, Haiti. Photo: Cruise Fever

Five Royal Caribbean cruise ships were scheduled to spend a day in Labadee, Haiti over the next three months but will now visit other ports.

The email from the cruise line gave the following reason for the cancelations:

“We have been monitoring the evolving situation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and out of an abundance of caution, we’re canceling our visits to Labadee through October 31st.”

Itinerary Changes

Freedom of the Seas will now stop in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos in place of Labadee.

On Oasis of the Seas, the new stop will vary based on each specific cruise with the port order changed on some sailings. The new port stops include Nassau, St. Kitts and Costa Maya.

On three of the cruises on Oasis of the Seas, the ship will also switch out Falmouth for a stop in either Cozumel or Roatan.

Cruises on Adventures of the Seas will see the scheduled stop in Labadee swapped out with Nassau, Grand Cayman or Grand Turk.

labadee, Haiti royal Caribbean cruise ship

These are just a few of the changes to itineraries made by Royal Caribbean. If you had a scheduled port visit to Labadee through the end of October, your travel agent should be notifying you of changes.

Labadee, Haiti is one of two private destinations from Royal Caribbean. However, that is about to change as the cruise line is building new private ports for their passengers in the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

They include Perfect Day Mexico, Lelepa and two Royal Beach Clubs. The Royal Beach Clubs will be located in Nassau and Cozumel.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Royal Caribbean Cancels More Visits to Private Cruise Port in Haiti
