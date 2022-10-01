Carnival Cruise Ship Returns Home for the First Time in 3 Years

A Carnival cruise ship returned to its homeport for the first time in nearly three years and became the first cruise ship to enter Australian waters with international passengers in nearly three years.



Carnival Splendor was welcomed with a special escort by sister-brand P&O Cruises Australia’s ship Pacific Adventure before sailing past the landmark Sydney Opera House and arriving at the Port of Sydney. The ship is now set to operate its first cruise from Sydney on October 1.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy traveled to Sydney to take part in the cruise ship’s homecoming.

“Escorted by Pacific Adventure, Carnival Splendor’s return to Sydney Harbour was a stunning moment to see, and one we’ve been waiting for,” Duffy said. “The return of Carnival Splendor to Sydney is a milestone achievement, not just for us, but for the Australian cruising industry. Her arrival marks the first cruise ship to enter Australian waters with international passengers in nearly three years. Splendor’s return also kick-starts an exciting time for Carnival Cruise Line as it celebrates 10 years in Australia in October, and Brisbane being the first to experience our newest ship, Carnival Luminosa, in November.”

Sponsored Links



Carnival Splendor’s transpacific journey to Sydney began in Seattle, Washington, on September 6. Guests aboard the special Carnival Journeys voyage enjoyed an unforgettable opportunity exploring the natural beauty of the South Pacific, with visits across Hawaii and the Fiji Islands.

Carnival Splendor’s first cruise from Sydney will take guests on a four-day getaway to Australia’s pristine Moreton Island. The cruise ship will continue to offer a variety of Australian sailings year-round.