Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Updates Visa Information for Some of Their Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Visa Information for Some of Their Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has updated the visa information on their website regarding cruises to/from the United Kingdom and Europe.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Legend cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line has updated the information on their website that now states that visas are required, or will soon be required for cruises leaving from the UK, Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome).

Cruises to/from the UK

All Carnival cruisers who are taking a cruise from the U.K will need to obtain an electronic visa (UK Travel Authorization) to enter the UK by plane or cruise ship. This does not apply to those holding a passport from the U.K. or Ireland.

The visa can be obtained online and it can take up to three business days to receive it. The ETA will valid for two years or until the passport expires.

You can visit the UK’s visa and immigration page here for more information.

The ETA (electronic travel authorization) applies to everyone, including children and infants.

Cruises to/from Europe

For guests taking a cruise from Europe, a European Travel Information and Authorization System ETIAS will soon be required for entry when traveling to any of the following 30 European countries:

  • Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein,
    Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland

Travelers can receive ETIAS authorization online and it must be completed in advance of travel.

The ETIAS is valid for up to three years (unless the passport expires before this time) and is linked to a traveler’s passport.

You can visit the ETIAS official website here.

It is worth noting that ETIAS is currently not in operation but is expected to start six months after EES.

To see a list of what travel documents are required for all Carnival cruises, you can view their help page here.

This update was made known by Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald when he posted the information on his Facebook page this week.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Updates Visa Information for Some of Their Cruises
Previous article
Carnival Once Again Voted Best Ocean Cruise Line by USA Today Readers
Next article
Norwegian Now Offering Late Check-Out at 1:00 PM on Last Day of Cruise

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved