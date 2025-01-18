Carnival Cruise Line Updates Visa Information for Some of Their Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has updated the visa information on their website regarding cruises to/from the United Kingdom and Europe.

Carnival Cruise Line has updated the information on their website that now states that visas are required, or will soon be required for cruises leaving from the UK, Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome).

Cruises to/from the UK

All Carnival cruisers who are taking a cruise from the U.K will need to obtain an electronic visa (UK Travel Authorization) to enter the UK by plane or cruise ship. This does not apply to those holding a passport from the U.K. or Ireland.

The visa can be obtained online and it can take up to three business days to receive it. The ETA will valid for two years or until the passport expires.

You can visit the UK’s visa and immigration page here for more information.

The ETA (electronic travel authorization) applies to everyone, including children and infants.

Cruises to/from Europe

For guests taking a cruise from Europe, a European Travel Information and Authorization System ETIAS will soon be required for entry when traveling to any of the following 30 European countries:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein,

Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland

Travelers can receive ETIAS authorization online and it must be completed in advance of travel.

The ETIAS is valid for up to three years (unless the passport expires before this time) and is linked to a traveler’s passport.

You can visit the ETIAS official website here.

It is worth noting that ETIAS is currently not in operation but is expected to start six months after EES.

To see a list of what travel documents are required for all Carnival cruises, you can view their help page here.

This update was made known by Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald when he posted the information on his Facebook page this week.