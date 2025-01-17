Carnival Once Again Voted Best Ocean Cruise Line by USA Today Readers

Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Once Again Voted Best Ocean Cruise Line by USA Today Readers

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line was once again voted Best Ocean Cruise Line in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

Carnival cruise ships in Miami
Carnival cruise ships at PortMiami. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

This is the third consecutive year that USA Today’s readers have named Carnival the Best Ocean Cruise Line.

In addition to being named Best Ocean Cruise Line, Carnival was also named the Best Cruise Line for Shore Excursions. Carnival Spirit earned top honors for Best Alaska Cruise.

A panel of cruise industry experts nominated cruise lines and ships for the awards. USA Today readers then voted on who they thought was the best.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Winning ‘Best Ocean Cruise Line’ for three consecutive is a remarkable achievement that reflects the loyalty and enthusiasm of our guests as well as the stellar service our team members are known for across the fleet.

“These awards highlight the unforgettable vacation experiences we strive to deliver every day – whether that’s through our exceptional onboard offerings or our shore excursions that cater to various interests and help our guests maximize the time they spend on land – from cultural immersions and historical tours to adventurous activities like snorkeling and zip-lining.”

Carnival Cruise Line calls themselves America’s Cruise Line since they offer cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other line.

2025 is looking to be an exciting year for Carnival. This spring, two more cruise ships will be added to their fleet after they are converted over from sister cruise line P&O Cruises Australia.

This summer, the cruise line will celebrate the opening of their new private cruise destination in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
