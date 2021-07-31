Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Shows Off New Ship Mardi Gras Before Debut

Carnival Cruise Line Shows Off New Ship Mardi Gras Before Debut

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line invited members of the media and travel advisors to spend the day on their newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras. The Sip & Sea event gave visitors a first look at this incredible new cruise ship from Carnival and also gave them the opportunity to ride the first roller coaster at sea.

Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line’s largest cruise ship at 180,000 gross tons.  The cruise ship broke the traditional Carnival mold and is unlike any other Carnival ship.

Quick video tour of the public areas on Carnival’s Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras will make her debut this afternoon when the ship sails for a week long cruise to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral. View Cruises on Mardi Gras

One of the most unique features on Mardi Gras is the atrium that is on the side of the ship instead of being in the middle. During the day, the three story windows will give cruisers a view of the ocean or the port they are visiting. At night, 16 large LED screens transform the atrium for live music and shows.

The most talked about feature on Mardi Gras is BOLT, the world’s first roller coaster on a cruise ship. A ride on BOLT will cost $15 and it travels up to 35 mph. You control your speed around the track giving you a custom trip around the track each time you ride it.

There are a total of 22 places to get something to eat on Mardi Gras including Emeril’s Bistro 1396, the first shipboard restaurant created famed New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse, a new international street food venue called Street Eats, and the first seagoing version of Big Chicken by Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal.

Mardi Gras is the first of three Excel class ships from Carnival Cruise Line.

Ben Souza
