Princess Cruises Completes First Cruise in 15 Months

Princess Cruises successfully competed their first cruise in more than 15 months when Majestic Princess returned to Seattle after a week long voyage to Alaska.



Majestic Princess is the cruise line’s first ship to return to service since March 2020. The cruise ship will sail to Alaska from Seattle through September 26.

In addition to visiting signature ports, glaciers and attractions, guests on board Majestic Princess this summer will enjoy authentic Alaska-themed activities offered throughout the award-winning “North to Alaska” program that brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier.

Signature specialty dining, Movies Under the Stars, production shows and [email protected] programs are also available—from original musicals, magic shows, feature films, top comedians and original game shows, guests will be entertained while onboard Majestic Princess.

Sponsored Links



“Welcome back to Princess, is what I said to our guests while I was cruising with them onboard Majestic Princess for our first Return to Alaska cruise,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “From the very beginning, Alaska has been at the core of Princess Cruises and has really helped shaped the very essence of who we are today. While visiting ports of call, I personally expressed my gratitude to our port partners and elected officials who were instrumental in our return and joined me in warmly welcoming guests to their picturesque communities.”

This fall, Princess Cruises will begin sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale. Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass cruise ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

Princess cruises sailings through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Majestic Princess is the cruise line’s first ship back in service and is sailing to Alaska through September 26.