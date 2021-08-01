Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Completes First Cruise in 15 Months

Princess Cruises Completes First Cruise in 15 Months

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises successfully competed their first cruise in more than 15 months when Majestic Princess returned to Seattle after a week long voyage to Alaska.

Majestic Princess is the cruise line’s first ship to return to service since March 2020.  The cruise ship will sail to Alaska from Seattle through September 26.

In addition to visiting signature ports, glaciers and attractions, guests on board Majestic Princess this summer will enjoy authentic Alaska-themed activities offered throughout the award-winning “North to Alaska” program that brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier.

Signature specialty dining, Movies Under the Stars, production shows and [email protected] programs are also available—from original musicals, magic shows, feature films, top comedians and original game shows, guests will be entertained while onboard Majestic Princess.

Sponsored Links

“Welcome back to Princess, is what I said to our guests while I was cruising with them onboard Majestic Princess for our first Return to Alaska cruise,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “From the very beginning, Alaska has been at the core of Princess Cruises and has really helped shaped the very essence of who we are today. While visiting ports of call, I personally expressed my gratitude to our port partners and elected officials who were instrumental in our return and joined me in warmly welcoming guests to their picturesque communities.”

This fall, Princess Cruises will begin sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale. Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass cruise ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

Princess cruises sailings through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Majestic Princess is the cruise line’s first ship back in service and is sailing to Alaska through September 26.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Completes First Cruise in 15 Months
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Shows Off New Ship Mardi Gras Before Debut

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Changes Loyalty Perks

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has changed and added new loyalty perks for their Platinum and Elite Princess Captain's Circle members. The changes include new Dine My Way...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Gives U.S. Restart Plans for 8 Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced restart plans for eight cruise ships from U.S. port this fall as the cruise line will sail from three different...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Releases New COVID-19 Requirements

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has released new COVID-19 requirements for guests sailing on one of their cruise ships.  While the cruise line in still in the...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,173FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Changes Loyalty Perks

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has changed and added new loyalty perks for their Platinum and Elite Princess Captain's Circle members. The changes include new Dine My Way...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Gives U.S. Restart Plans for 8 Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced restart plans for eight cruise ships from U.S. port this fall as the cruise line will sail from three different...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Releases New COVID-19 Requirements

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has released new COVID-19 requirements for guests sailing on one of their cruise ships.  While the cruise line in still in the...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Cancels More Sailings for This Summer

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced another wave of cruise cancelations for this summer to the Caribbean, Mexico, California Coast, and the Mediterranean. This new wave of...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Princess Cruises Completes First Cruise in 15 Months

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises successfully competed their first cruise in more than 15 months when Majestic Princess returned to Seattle after a week long voyage to...

Carnival Cruise Line Shows Off New Ship Mardi Gras Before Debut

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line invited members of the media and travel advisors to spend the day on their newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras....
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share