Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Has Had Over 237,000 Guests Sail Since Resuming Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line Has Had Over 237,000 Guests Sail Since Resuming Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
59 Shares
Share46
Tweet
Pin13
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has had an event-filled three months since restarting passenger operations this summer, with half of its U.S. fleet back in service and sailing from six U.S. homeports — the most in cruising.

Carnival Cruise Line ‘s relaunch began on July 3, 2021, when Carnival Vista sailed from Galveston, and since then, ten more cruise ships have joined the fleet, carrying 237,000 passengers from homeports across the East and West Coasts and the Gulf of Mexico, all while guests ate nearly half a million Guy Fieri burgers and rode 11,000 times on BOLT, the world’s first roller coaster at sea.

Carnival’s return to service has brought much-needed vacations to hundreds of thousands of loyal passengers, as well as a boost to the economies of its homeport and port-of-call towns and opportunities for its onboard crew members to support their families in 120 countries across the world.

Sponsored Links

“Our first three months back in service has underscored our strong brand loyalty, the best customer base in the cruise industry and our team’s ability to deliver outstanding results and guest service,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “It has been an emotional experience for everyone involved, myself included, as we have resumed operations with a focus on health and safety while providing a positive impact for our guests, team members and the communities we visit.”

By the end of the year, 17 Carnival cruise ships will be back in service with the cruise line’s entire U.S. fleet back in service by next spring.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Has Had Over 237,000 Guests Sail Since Resuming Cruises
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Updates Restart Schedule for Remaining Cruise Ships
Next articleHolland America Line Giving Bonus Spending Money to Members of the Military

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Restart Schedule for Remaining Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their restart schedule for the remaining cruise ships in their fleet that remain out of service. Carnival Cruise Line will...
Read more
Carnival

Mardi Gras Review: Carnival Cruise Line’s Newest Ship

Ben Souza -
I recently had the opportunity to take a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras.  My seven day cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds 2nd Cruise to Greenland After First Sold Out in 24 Hours

Ben Souza -
Last week, Carnival Cruise Line unveiled a unique two week cruise to Greenland from Baltimore in 2023. The cruise was so popular that it sold...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,230FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Restart Schedule for Remaining Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their restart schedule for the remaining cruise ships in their fleet that remain out of service. Carnival Cruise Line will...
Read more
Carnival

Mardi Gras Review: Carnival Cruise Line’s Newest Ship

Ben Souza -
I recently had the opportunity to take a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras.  My seven day cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds 2nd Cruise to Greenland After First Sold Out in 24 Hours

Ben Souza -
Last week, Carnival Cruise Line unveiled a unique two week cruise to Greenland from Baltimore in 2023. The cruise was so popular that it sold...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adds Unique Cruise to Greenland

Ben Souza -
There's good news for Carnival cruisers who are looking to take a longer cruise. Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled a unique two week cruise...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Construction Begins on MSC Group’s 2nd New Luxury Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Explora Journeys, the MSC Group's newly launched premium cruise line, celebrated another major milestone in its coming-to-market phase today in Italy with the steel...

Holland America Line Giving Bonus Spending Money to Members of the Military

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is thanking U.S. military personnel with a special offer that includes $100 onboard spending money on any cruise departing from San...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
59 Shares
Share46
Tweet
Pin13
Email
Share