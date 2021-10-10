Carnival Cruise Line Has Had Over 237,000 Guests Sail Since Resuming Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has had an event-filled three months since restarting passenger operations this summer, with half of its U.S. fleet back in service and sailing from six U.S. homeports — the most in cruising.

Carnival Cruise Line ‘s relaunch began on July 3, 2021, when Carnival Vista sailed from Galveston, and since then, ten more cruise ships have joined the fleet, carrying 237,000 passengers from homeports across the East and West Coasts and the Gulf of Mexico, all while guests ate nearly half a million Guy Fieri burgers and rode 11,000 times on BOLT, the world’s first roller coaster at sea.

Carnival’s return to service has brought much-needed vacations to hundreds of thousands of loyal passengers, as well as a boost to the economies of its homeport and port-of-call towns and opportunities for its onboard crew members to support their families in 120 countries across the world.

“Our first three months back in service has underscored our strong brand loyalty, the best customer base in the cruise industry and our team’s ability to deliver outstanding results and guest service,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “It has been an emotional experience for everyone involved, myself included, as we have resumed operations with a focus on health and safety while providing a positive impact for our guests, team members and the communities we visit.”

By the end of the year, 17 Carnival cruise ships will be back in service with the cruise line’s entire U.S. fleet back in service by next spring.