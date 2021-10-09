Carnival Cruise Line Updates Restart Schedule for Remaining Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has updated their restart schedule for the remaining cruise ships in their fleet that remain out of service.



Carnival Cruise Line will now have 17 cruise ships back in service by the end of the year with two more ships reentering service in the first two weeks of 2022. Carnival Sunshine will restart cruises from Charleston on January 13 and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral on February 11.

By the end of February 2022, the following Carnival cruise ships will be back in service:

Galveston: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream and Carnival Vista

PortMiami: Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Conquest

Port Canaveral: Mardi Gras, Carnival Elation, Carnival Magic and Carnival Liberty (effective February 11)

New Orleans: Carnival Glory and Carnival Valor

Long Beach: Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance and Carnival Miracle

Baltimore: Carnival Legend

Tampa: Carnival Pride

Charleston: Carnival Sunshine (effective January 13)

“Our restart plan continues to excel across all metrics, and we are looking forward to completing the restart of the fleet in the new year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support and patience of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners who have been key to this successful restart.”

Sponsored Links



Duffy said that Carnival continues to carefully monitor the status of public health and adjust its operating protocols accordingly. “We are optimistic that vaccines will be approved for children between the ages of 5-11 before the end of the year and we look forward to welcoming more families back on board,” she added. As it relates to ships operating in January and February, Carnival will continue to operate vaccinated cruises under its current protocols.

Carnival Cruise Line has also canceled all cruises through the end of February 2022 on three cruise ships: Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville, Carnival Paradise from Tampa, and Carnival Sensation from Mobile.

In addition, Carnival Splendor from Sydney, Australia is cancelled through February 7, and Carnival Spirit from Brisbane, Australia is cancelled through February 20.