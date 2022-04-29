Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Now Offering Cruises From New Homeport

Carnival Cruise Line Now Offering Cruises From New Homeport

By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line began offering cruises from a new homeport yesterday when one of their cruise ships began sailing from San Francisco.

(Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Miracle will sail from San Francisco through September offering a variety of cruises to Alaska and Mexico.

Following an initial four-day Baja Mexico cruise from the Port of San Francisco, the cruise ship will begin the first of a series of 11 ten-day Alaska cruise vacations featuring stops in Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, in Victoria, BC, Canada and scenic cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord (stops vary depending on cruise date). Four- and five-day Baja Mexico cruises will also be offered, ending with a 15-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii on September 15, 2022.

“After years of anticipation, Carnival Cruise Line is thrilled to be sailing out of the Port of San Francisco for the first time,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re proud to join the San Francisco community, support the revival of the tourism economy, and open up exciting travel options to beautiful destinations for those living in and visiting the Bay Area.”

“The Port of San Francisco is proud to welcome Carnival Miracle to its new homeport at the J.R. Herman Cruise Terminal at Pier 27,” said Elaine Forbes, the Port of San Francisco Executive Director. “Carnival Miracle will set sail on 19 voyages from the Port of San Francisco drawing thousands of passengers and crew to our city helping to drive the economic recovery of the waterfront. Each cruise call at the Port of San Francisco supports the network of mostly small and family owned business that have made Fisherman’s Wharf, the Embarcadero, and all corners of our seven and a half miles of property internationally renowned.”

In addition to establishing a San Francisco homeport, Carnival has expanded its West Coast presence with its largest Alaska deployment in history; three cruise ships will make 49 departures this season from San Francisco and Seattle.

The May 2 Carnival Splendor Alaska sailing from Seattle will mark the return to service of Carnival Cruise Line’s full fleet of 23 ships, completing an impressive and successful restart of guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Adding Unique Features to New Cruise Ship

Follow Cruise Fever

Carnival Cruise Line Now Offering Cruises From New Homeport

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line began offering cruises from a new homeport yesterday when one of their cruise ships began sailing from San Francisco. Carnival Miracle...

Carnival Cruise Line Adding Unique Features to New Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line revealed details on a new cruise ship that will debut later this year and unique features that celebrate the cruise line's...
