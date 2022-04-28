Carnival Cruise Line Adding Unique Features to New Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line revealed details on a new cruise ship that will debut later this year and unique features that celebrate the cruise line’s 50 years of offering cruises.



The Golden Jubilee will be a new bar and lounge on Carnival Celebration’s final, to-be-announced zone. It will highlight Carnival Cruise Line’s evolution of ships over the last 50 years and weave its past with its present and looking to the future of Carnival cruise ships.

The Golden Jubilee, on Deck 6, in the same location as The Brass Magnolia on Mardi Gras, will feature artwork, memorabilia and original pieces from Carnival’s earlier vessels that will be incorporated throughout the space bringing Carnival’s 50 years of fun full circle. These include:

A striking bar beneath two-deck-high ceilings adorned with a multi-piece brass chandelier and surrounded by reproductions of blueprints depicting the evolution of Carnival’s Fun Ships, including some hand-drawn designs by world-renowned architect Joe Farcus.

Chairs recreated from TSS Carnivale’s Riverboat Lounge paired with cocktail tables from Carnival Fascination’s Hollywood Boulevard will be adorned with signed sketches representing movie classics by iconic caricaturist Al Hirschfeld.

Original 17’ by 7’ full-height etched glass, nickel and mahogany partition wall with 24 windowpanes from TSS Mardi Gras’ casino, will separate the bar from the promenade.

Original decorative etchings of musical instruments as well as polished brass and glass night club doors from TSS Carnivale will frame one of the lounge’s entrances, allowing guests to physically walk through Carnival Cruise Line’s history.

Original bronze statue of Carnival founder Ted Arison and Finnish shipbuilder Martin Saarikangas, given as a gift from the Kvaerner Masa-Yards to the line upon delivery of Carnival Sensation will be brought on board.

Reproductions of hand-drawn sketches by Farcus blended into mirrors, will offer guests a glimpse into special Carnival moments like Carnival Fascination’s naming ceremony and Carnival Inspiration’s first transit of the Panama Canal.

Floor tiles surrounding the bar will feature a stylized maple leaf pattern reminiscent of the maple leaf design motif from the Grand Ballroom on TSS Mardi Gras that carried over from the ship’s former life as Empress of Canada for Canadian Pacific Line.

Mirror inserts will be integrated into the bar front and bottle display inspired by the etched glass inserts of TSS Carnivale’s main lobby doors.

The adjacent promenade will also serve as a unique look through Carnival’s history featuring:

A first-of-its-kind porthole gallery installation that will tell the Fun Ships evolution story through a series of six decorative porthole windows featuring three-dimensional dioramas for each of the five decades of Carnival’s history and one representing the company today and a look to its future.

Original vintage engine telegraph from 1955 installed on TSS Carnivale​ and permanently set to “Full Ahead” sign will be on the ship as a symbol of Carnival’s forward movement.

Coins for every cruise ship in Carnival’s fleet, both past and present, will be embedded into the promenade’s floor design.

TSS Carnivale model, recovered from MS Inspiration, will be at the entrance to the Carnivale Restaurant.

A 1:100 scale, 12-foot-long ship model of Carnival Celebration will be added.

Carnival Cruise Line has announced five zones aboard Carnival Celebration – 820 Biscayne, Celebration Central, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing and Lido. Additional details and the final zone on Carnival Celebration will be revealed in the near future leading up to the cruise ship’s inaugural sailing from Miami on November 21.

Once in Miami, the cruise ship will sail five, six, seven and eight day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.