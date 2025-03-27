MSC World Atlantic Will Sail From Port Canaveral in 2027

MSC Cruises celebrated triple milestones today for three World class cruise ships at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The cruise line announced that they have taken delivery of MSC World America, celebrated a coin ceremony for MSC World Asia, and cut the first piece of steel for Port Canaveral bound, MSC World Atlantic.

MSC World America

MSC took delivery of MSC World America. The cruise ship will now sail to Miami, Florida for a three-night preview cruise for media and travel agents. While in Miami, MSC World America will be officially christened by Hollywood actress, Drew Barrymore.

After the preview sailing, MSC World America will debut and sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami.

The ship will sail from the world’s largest cruise terminal that was just opened by MSC Cruises in Miami.

MSC World America has the following features:

Seven districts

19 dining venues

18 bars and lounges

New outdoor area for families called The Harbour

Outdoor World Promenade

Three-level World Galleria lined with bars, shops and restaurants

The largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean

MSC World Atlantic

MSC Cruises also announced the first piece of steel was cut on their fourth World class ship, MSC World Atlantic. They also released for the first time that the ship will sail from Port Canaveral starting in the winter of 2027-2028 and offer cruises to the Caribbean.

MSC World Asia

The cruise line celebrated the coin ceremony for MSC World Asia. The ship is currently under construction in Saint-Nazaire, France and it is scheduled to debut in the winter of 2026-2027.

The ship will start off sailing in the Mediterranean visiting France, Italy, Spain and Malta.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group, gave the following statement:

“Today is a proud moment for all of us at MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as we mark these major milestones in the development of our fleet. Our new flagship is a testament to our long-standing, innovative partnership spanning over 20 years, resulting in five groundbreaking prototypes and 19 ships.

“Together, we continue to push boundaries, combining cutting-edge design, the latest technologies, and a richness of experiences to set new standards in cruising and always striving to further improve the environmental performance of each ship. We look forward to raising the bar even higher with the upcoming MSC World Asia and MSC World Atlantic.”

World Class ships are named after continents and oceans, not necessarily where they will sail from or to.