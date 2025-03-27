Carnival Now Has More Cruise Ships In Their Fleet Than Royal Caribbean

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line now has more ocean cruise ships (29) in their fleet than Royal Caribbean and every other cruise line in the world.

Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter

Carnival Cruise Line now has a fleet of 29 ships, thanks to the addition of Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter. The two ships were converted over to Carnival Funships after sailing with sister cruise line P&O Cruises Australia.

Carnival Corporation decided to dissolve that cruise brand and add the ships to Carnival’s fleet. You can see a complete list of Carnival’s cruise ships from newest to oldest here.

Pacific Adventure is now Carnival Adventure and part of Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet.

Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter will continue to sail from Australia and cruises on both ships can now be booked on Carnival.com.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Our expansion in Australia demonstrates incredible enthusiasm for our brand and we’re grateful to our loyal guests who continue to drive our ongoing growth, solidifying Carnival as the world’s most popular cruise line. Doubling the fun in our Australia homeports enables us to deliver more sailing options, offer more variety and deepen our partnerships in the Sydney and Brisbane communities.”

Royal Caribbean has held the title for most cruise ships in their fleet ever since the cruise restart in 2021. Before the cruise shutdown, Carnival had the largest fleet but sold off six of their oldest cruise ships.

Cruise Lines With the Most Ships

  • Carnival Cruise Line – 29
  • Royal Caribbean – 28
  • MSC Cruises – 23 (includes MSC World America that was delivered to the cruise line today)
  • Norwegian Cruise Line – 20
  • Princess Cruises – 16

Carnival Cruise Line has another five new cruise ships on order/under construction. This includes two more Excel class ships that will enter service in 2027 and 2028.

Carnival has also ordered three of their largest ships ever, a brand new class. They will be over 230,000 gross tons in size and debut in 2029, 2031 and 2033.

Carnival not only has more ships in their fleet than any other cruise line, they also offer cruises from more U.S. homeports than anyone else. This has given them the title, “America’s Cruise Line”.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
