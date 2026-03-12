2 Cruise Ships Make 2026 TIME World’s Greatest Places List

Two new cruise ships that debuted this past year made the 2026 TIME World’s Greatest Places list that highlights 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay.

MSC World America and Disney Destiny, both new cruise ships that sail from Florida, are two of the top 100 TIME World’s Greatest places this year.

MSC World America

MSC World America debuted in Miami in April 2025 and is the largest ship from MSC Cruises that is sailing from the U.S.

The ship offers of the following amenities for families:

Indoor basketball court (MSC Sportplex)

Bumper cars

Family Adventura District

MSC Luna Park Arena

Water park

Ropes course

LEGO parade

Two LEGO building rooms

Awesome kids clubs (Doremiland)

Several arcades

Food options in World Galleria

Indoor pool

The ship offers week long cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas with every cruise stopping at the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Disney Destiny

Disney Destiny debuted in November 2025 and is the newest Wish class ship from Disney Cruise Line. The ship features a Heroes vs. Villains theme with Disney’s most beloved characters.

New dining and entertainment on the ship include Pride Lands: Feast of the King and the show Hercules. The ship has spaces themed after The Sanctum in Dr. Strange, The Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

The ship features one of the largest kid’s clubs at sea that is absolutely huge. It has separate Star Wars and Avengers rooms that transport you into the most popular movies of all time.

No Disney cruise is complete without Pirate Night and a fireworks show while at sea.

Disney Destiny offers shorter three- to five day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The editors of TIME said the following about the 2026 list:

“Travel trends can shift quickly, of course, and global events can reshape itineraries. Yet the impulse to explore endures. At its best, travel is a bridge—an opportunity to encounter new cultures, welcome visitors, and discover how much the unfamiliar can feel surprisingly familiar/

“Each year, TIME solicits nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as through an application process, with an eye toward those offering new, exciting, and relevant experiences. The result: 100 extraordinary destinations to stay and to visit this year. “