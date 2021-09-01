Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's 48 Hour Flash Sale: Free Cabin Upgrades

Carnival Cruise Line’s 48 Hour Flash Sale: Free Cabin Upgrades

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a 48 hour Flash Sale that not only has every cruise on sale, but you can also score a free cabin upgrade.

From now until the end of tomorrow, Carnival Cruise Line is offering cruise deals on every cruise ship in their fleet.  Each month, they are bringing back more ships into service and they expect to have their entire fleet back in service by the end of the year.

This 48 hour sale from Carnival Cruise Line includes the following:

  • All cruises on sale
  • Up to $50 in onboard credit
  • Free cabin upgrades
  • 50% off deposits on cruises through April 2024
  • Up to 35% off cruises on cruises through the end of the year
  • Ends at midnight on September 2, 2021
  • View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

Onboard Credit offer is non-transferable/non-refundable. It is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on 2-5 day sailings, and $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on 6+ day sailings. 50% Reduced deposit is non-refundable, applicable to sailings outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Sponsored Links

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like to like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view and balcony to balcony). Upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

Offer applies to new bookings made between September 1, 2021 and September 2, 2021.

For complete terms and details of this latest sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's 48 Hour Flash Sale: Free Cabin Upgrades
Previous articleWhich Carnival Cruise Ships Have the Most Space Ratio Per Passenger?

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Tightening Vaccine Requirements Starting on Saturday

J. Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is tightening their vaccine requirements on cruises after the Bahamas and other ports in the Caribbean announced new restrictions regarding who...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Is the First Cruise Line to Resume Cruises Out of California

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line became the first cruise line to resume cruises out of California when Carnival Panorama set sail on a week long cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Jamaica

Ben Souza -
For the first time since last March, Carnival Cruise Line has had a ship visit a port in Jamaica. Carnival Sunrise stopped in Ocho Rios,...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,209FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Tightening Vaccine Requirements Starting on Saturday

J. Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is tightening their vaccine requirements on cruises after the Bahamas and other ports in the Caribbean announced new restrictions regarding who...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Is the First Cruise Line to Resume Cruises Out of California

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line became the first cruise line to resume cruises out of California when Carnival Panorama set sail on a week long cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Jamaica

Ben Souza -
For the first time since last March, Carnival Cruise Line has had a ship visit a port in Jamaica. Carnival Sunrise stopped in Ocho Rios,...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Visits Mexico for the First Time

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest ship, Mardi Gras, visited Mexico for the first time when the vessel stopped in two different ports this...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line’s 48 Hour Flash Sale: Free Cabin Upgrades

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering a 48 hour Flash Sale that not only has every cruise on sale, but you can also score a...

Which Carnival Cruise Ships Have the Most Space Ratio Per Passenger?

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is currently the second largest cruise line in the world with 24 cruise ships in their fleet that are divided into...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share