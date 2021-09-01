Carnival Cruise Line’s 48 Hour Flash Sale: Free Cabin Upgrades

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a 48 hour Flash Sale that not only has every cruise on sale, but you can also score a free cabin upgrade.



From now until the end of tomorrow, Carnival Cruise Line is offering cruise deals on every cruise ship in their fleet. Each month, they are bringing back more ships into service and they expect to have their entire fleet back in service by the end of the year.

This 48 hour sale from Carnival Cruise Line includes the following:

All cruises on sale

Up to $50 in onboard credit

Free cabin upgrades

50% off deposits on cruises through April 2024

Up to 35% off cruises on cruises through the end of the year

Ends at midnight on September 2, 2021

Onboard Credit offer is non-transferable/non-refundable. It is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on 2-5 day sailings, and $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on 6+ day sailings. 50% Reduced deposit is non-refundable, applicable to sailings outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like to like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view and balcony to balcony). Upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

Offer applies to new bookings made between September 1, 2021 and September 2, 2021.

For complete terms and details of this latest sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.