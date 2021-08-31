Which Carnival Cruise Ships Have the Most Space Ratio Per Passenger?

Carnival Cruise Line is currently the second largest cruise line in the world with 24 cruise ships in their fleet that are divided into eight different classes. Which of these Carnival cruise ships offer the most space per passenger?

Cruise ships are measured in size by gross tonnage. Gross tonnage is the measure of a ship’s internal volume. It is a measurement of size/volume not weight. If you take the gross tonnage of a cruise ship and divide it by the number of passengers, you will get the space ratio per passenger. Wondering which cruise ships from Carnival Cruise Line offer the most space per passenger?

We ran the numbers and here are the Carnival Cruise ships that offer the best space ratio per passenger:

41.7 – Spirit class ships (Spirit, Pride, Legend, and Miracle)

37.6 – Carnival Splendor

36.9 – Conquest class ships (Conquest, Glory, Freedom, Valor, and Liberty)

35.6 – Carnival Dream

35.2 – Carnival Magic and Breeze

34.3 – Fantasy class ships (Ecstasy, Sensation, Elation, and Paradise)

34.3 – Carnival Sunshine

34.1 – Mardi Gras, Carnival Radiance

34 – Carnival Sunrise

33.9 – Vista class ships (Horizon, Vista, and Panorama)

The above numbers are gross tons per passenger. One gross ton equals approximately 100 cubic feet of space. It is worth noting that these numbers are based on the double occupancy of each cruise ship, not the total capacity.

