When Carnival Will Have All Their Cruise Ships Back in Service

Carnival Corporation is the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 90 cruise ships.



During a recent business update, Carnival gave an update on when all of their cruise ships will be back in service. After selling 19 older, less efficient ships during the pause in cruising, they now have over 90 ships as they took delivery of several new vessels this year.

Here is Carnival Corporation’s current schedule and the number of cruise ships that they will have in service by the end of each coming month.

December 2021 – 57 cruise ships back in service, 67% of capacity

January 2022 – 57 cruise ships back in service, 67% of capacity

February 2022 – 60 cruise ships back in service, 68% of capacity

March 2022 – 66 cruise ships back in service, 75% of capacity

April 2022 – 82 cruise ships back in service, 90% of capacity

May 2022 – 91 cruise ships back in service, 95% of capacity

June 2022 – 94 cruise ships back in service, 100% of capacity

Carnival Corporation owns and operates the following cruise lines: Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises, Seabourn, and P&O Cruises Australia.