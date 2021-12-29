Cruise News When Carnival Will Have All Their Cruise Ships Back in Service

When Carnival Will Have All Their Cruise Ships Back in Service

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Corporation is the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 90 cruise ships.

During a recent business update, Carnival gave an update on when all of their cruise ships will be back in service.  After selling 19 older, less efficient ships during the pause in cruising, they now have over 90 ships as they took delivery of several new vessels this year.

Here is Carnival Corporation’s current schedule and the number of cruise ships that they will have in service by the end of each coming month.

December 2021 – 57 cruise ships back in service, 67% of capacity
January 2022 – 57 cruise ships back in service, 67% of capacity
February 2022 – 60 cruise ships back in service, 68% of capacity
March 2022 – 66 cruise ships back in service, 75% of capacity
April 2022 – 82 cruise ships back in service, 90% of capacity
May 2022 – 91 cruise ships back in service, 95% of capacity
June 2022 – 94 cruise ships back in service, 100% of capacity

Sponsored Links

Carnival Corporation owns and operates the following cruise lines: Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises, Seabourn, and P&O Cruises Australia.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News When Carnival Will Have All Their Cruise Ships Back in Service
Previous article6th Holland America Line Cruise Ship Reenters Service

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Carnival Corporation Opens New Cruise Terminal in Dubai

Ben Souza -
Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, celebrated the opening of a new terminal in...
Read more
Cruise News

Comparing 5 New Cruise Ships Sailing From Florida

Ben Souza -
Over the past several months, I've had the opportunity to sail on five new cruise ships across five cruise lines that are now sailing...
Read more
Cruise News

Carnival Corp. Christens Two More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Two Carnival Corporation cruise lines christened cruise ships over the past few days as Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line held ceremonies naming new...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,347FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Carnival Corporation Opens New Cruise Terminal in Dubai

Ben Souza -
Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, celebrated the opening of a new terminal in...
Read more
Cruise News

Comparing 5 New Cruise Ships Sailing From Florida

Ben Souza -
Over the past several months, I've had the opportunity to sail on five new cruise ships across five cruise lines that are now sailing...
Read more
Cruise News

Carnival Corp. Christens Two More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Two Carnival Corporation cruise lines christened cruise ships over the past few days as Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line held ceremonies naming new...
Read more
Cruise News

Caribbean Port Eases Restrictions for Cruise Passengers

Ben Souza -
A port in the Caribbean has eased restrictions for those who are visiting on a cruise ship with the new rules going into effect...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

When Carnival Will Have All Their Cruise Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
Carnival Corporation is the world's largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 90 cruise ships. During a recent business update, Carnival gave an...

6th Holland America Line Cruise Ship Reenters Service

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line had their sixth cruise ship reenter service this past week when Zuiderdam resumed cruises out of San Diego. Zuiderdam's crew celebrated the...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share