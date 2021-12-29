Cruise News Cruise Ships Will Continue to Be Allowed to Visit Cozumel and Other...

Cruise Ships Will Continue to Be Allowed to Visit Cozumel and Other Mexican Ports

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Cruise ships will continue to be allowed to visit Cozumel and other ports in Mexico the Mexican government announced this week.

The Mexican Government made the announcement after two cruise ships were not allowed to visit ports due to a handful of COVID-19 cases on board the vessels. Now, cruise ships will be allowed to dock even if there are positive COVID-19 cases on board.

Passengers and crew members who do not have any symptoms will be allowed to get off the ship and explore in ports in Mexico the Health Department said.  Any passengers or crew members who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are showing any symptoms will be quarantined and given medical care on board the ship.

Mexico currently does not have any travel restrictions for visitors and does not require tourists to wear masks.

Just about all cruises to the Western Caribbean visit Cozumel and other ports in Mexico.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
