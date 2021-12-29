Princess Cruises Brings Back Their Best Sale Ever

Princess Cruises has brought back their Best Sale Ever that offers five free perks when you book a cruise on one of their premium ships.



Princess Cruises’ Best Sale Ever is running from now until March 15, 2022 and is good for all cruises in 2022 and 2023 to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Alaska, and Mexican Riviera. This deal is also valid on all cruisetour bookings.

Cruisers will receive an average of $695 in perks on a week long cruise. The five free perks included in this sale are as follows:

All guests 21 years and older will receive the Premier Beverage Package that includes free drinks all cruise long. Passengers under the age of 21 will receive the Premier Coffee & Soda Package that includes a variety of non-alcoholic beverages.

Princess Cruises has the best WiFi experience at sea that offers land-like connections while on a cruise ship. Unlimited MedallionNet WiFi will automatically apply to all guests in stateroom (up to four devices).

The third perk is a free cabin upgrade to a better location on the ship that are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Passengers will also receive a free night at one of the cruise ship’s specialty restaurants during the cruise. A voucher will be placed in your cabin on embarkation day.

The fifth and final perk in this sale from Princess Cruises is that the cruise line will cover all crew appreciation on the guests’ behalf.

This sale from Princess Cruises runs through March 2, 2022 and is available to residents from all 50 states, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda, and Washington D.C.

For complete terms and details, contact your local travel professional or visit Princess.com.