Virgin Voyages Adding New Restaurant to New Ship, Brilliant Lady

Adults-only cruise line, Virgin Voyages, is adding a new restaurant concept to their newest cruise ship that will debut in September 2025, Brilliant Lady.

Rojo by Razzle Dazzle will be in the place of Razzle Dazzle on Brilliant Lady and it will be a Spanish-inspired restaurant lead by celebrated chefs Justin Severino and Nate Hobart.

This news follows the success of Lucky Lotus by Razzle Dazzle that recently debuted on sister ship Scarlet Lady.

Rojo’s new menu will feature some of the chef’s favorite recipes including Morcilla’s legendary Oxtail, caramelized onion, mahón cheese and a crostini.

During the day, the restaurant will serve Razzle’s signature brunch with a Spanish-American twist. Dishes include jamon croquettes paired with morning classics like acai bowls, pastries and frittata.

In the evening, it will turn into an elevated dining experience with the menu featuring pintxos, tapas, and platos grandes, all pulling inspiration from Spain’s renowned culinary regions.

In addition to Rojo by Razzle Dazzle, Extra Virgin, the Italian restaurant on Virgin cruise ships, will have new pastas, arancini, seafood risotto and roasted monkfish.

Gumbae, the only Korean BBQ at sea, will also have new items that include kimbap rolls, bulgogi fire meat and bo ssam (whole roasted pork butt with oysters and caviar).

Levi Mezick, Director of Culinary Program Development, gave the following statement:

“Virgin Voyages set out to be a disruptor from day one, and our culinary program – with Michelin-chef designed menus and boundary pushing creativity – was always central to that mission. Spanish cuisine and the communal dining traditions complement our commitment to authentic yet innovative experiences for our Sailors.”

Brilliant Lady will sail her maiden voyage on September 5, 2025. This five-day cruise from New York City will stop in Bermuda for two days.

In October, the ship will reposition to Miami for seven- to 12-night cruises to the Caribbean before heading the West Coast in the spring of 2026. After a handful of cruises from Los Angeles, the ship will offer cruises to Alaska from Seattle.

Brilliant Lady will be the fourth adults-only cruise ship in Virgin Voyages’ fleet.