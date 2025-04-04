Royal Caribbean Cruises With a Lot of Sea Days in 2026

If you love sailing on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship and enjoy a lot of sea days, the cruise line is offering 13 Transatlantic and Transpacific sailings in 2026 with one sailing having 16 days at sea.

Since these cruises are crossing an ocean, they are filled loaded with sea days. However, they also have a few port stops mixed in as well.

Here is a look at these 13 sailings with the ones that have the most sea days listed first.

16 Sea Days

Voyager of the Seas will offer a 25-night cruise from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle, Washington that departs on April 14, 2026. The cruise will have 16 sea days and will also stop in Tahiti and Hawaii.

11 Sea Days

Anthem of the Seas is sailing an 18-night cruise from Sydney to Hawaii on April 14, 2026. The cruise will have 11 sea days and port stops in New Zealand, Tahiti and the French Polynesia.

Liberty of the Seas will reposition from Southampton to Galveston on October 16, 2026. The cruise will have 11 sea days with three stops in Spain and Portugal.

10 Sea Days

Harmony of the Seas will spend 10 days at sea during a 16-night voyage from Galveston to Barcelona that departs on March 16, 2026. The ship will visit The Bahamas and a handful of ports in Spain during the trip.

9 Sea Days

When Liberty of the Seas departs Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 3, 2026, the cruise will have nine sea days and port stops in Bermuda, Portugal and Spain before arriving in Southampton, England.

Legend of the Seas is sailing a 13-night cruise from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale on October 25, 2026. The cruise will feature nine sea days and three port visits in Spain.

8 Sea Days

Explorer of the Seas will spend eight days at sea during a two-week cruise from Port Canaveral to Barcelona on April 23, 2026. The ship will also visit a port in the Azores and a couple cities in Spain.

Brilliance of the Seas will also have eight sea days on a 15-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona on April 26, 2026. The ship will visit Bermuda, the Azores, and several stops in Spain before arriving in Barcelona.

Harmony of the Seas is sailing a 13-night cruise from Barcelona to Port Canaveral on July 26, 2026. The cruise will feature eight sea days and three stops in Spain.

Odyssey of the Seas will reposition from Civitavecchia, Italy to Cape Liberty, New Jersey on October 25, 2026. The cruise will have eight sea days during the 14-night sailing and also visit ports in Italy, Spain, Portugal and the Azores.

Explorer of the Seas will have eight sea days during a cruise that departs from Barcelona on October 31, 2026 and ends in Port Canaveral 13 days later. The cruise will have eight sea days and port visits in Spain, Azores and The Bahamas (Perfect Day at CocoCay).

Brilliance of the Seas will spend eight days at seas during a 14-night cruise from Barcelona to Miami on November 2, 2026. The cruise will also visit Spain, Azores and Bermuda.

6 Sea Days

The 15-night Odyssey of the Seas March 15, 2026 sailing from Cape Liberty, New Jersey to Barcelona, Spain will have six sea days. The ship will also visit the Azores, Portugal, Gibraltar, and several ports in Spain.

All cruises listed in this article are currently open for bookings on Royal Caribbean’s website or through you preferred travel professional.