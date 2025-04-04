Will Grand Cayman Get a Cruise Dock? Voters Decide Next Month

In less than a month, the people of Grand Cayman will vote on whether to build a new cruise pier with berthing facilities big enough for large cruise ships. Cruise passengers are all for it, but local residents have a lot to think about.

This might sound like a simple upgrade, but the construction and development of a cruise dock like this is raising some important questions that could affect your future cruises to Grand Cayman.

Right now, cruise ships visiting the islands have to use tenders, small boats that transfer passengers back and forth from ship to shore.

Even with the coming vote looming, Grand Cayman is already seeing a spike in cruise traffic in 2025. In fact, early numbers show a 22% increase over last year.

But 2024 was a slower year for the Cayman Islands with around 750,000 visits. In contrast, the first two months of 2025 already brough over 310,000 cruise passengers to the islands.

The “Yes” Camp: Easier Access and More Visitors

Those who want an actual pier built argue that it’s essential for the future of cruise tourism in Grand Cayman. They believe that without these facilities, cruise lines might start taking their bigger ships to other islands with modern docking capabilities.

The numbers in 2025 so far do not bear that out, but going forward it is a possibility.

The idea is that more berthing could mean more ships, potentially bringing more tourists and boosting the local economy.

There’s also the idea that a docking facility would make it easier and faster for passengers to disembark and enjoy the islands. This means more time in Grand Cayman and potentially more foot traffic and more revenue.

After all, with Grand Cayman a simple walk from the ship, more passengers who might have stayed on the ship otherwise may decide to enjoy some of the offerings in the Cayman Islands for a while.

The “No” Camp: Needing More Information

Not everyone is on board with a new docking facility though. Some local groups are strongly urging a “no” vote. They raise some serious concerns that cruisers should be aware of:

Lack of Information: Right now, voters are being asked to say “yes” without a clear plan. Local news outlets reported that there’s no detailed budget, no specific design, and even the exact location of these potential docks isn’t set in stone. This makes it hard to understand the true impact of the project.

What Does This Mean for Cruisers?

The vote is set to happen in 26 days, and the result has real implications for your future cruise experiences in Grand Cayman.

If the “yes” vote wins out and those new docks get built, future cruise stops in Grand Cayman will probably mean a much smoother and quicker way to ashore. Think no more waiting around for those tender boats – you could just stroll right off the ship and start your island adventure. That extra time could really make a difference in how much you get to see and do.

I know the last time I was in Grand Cayman I was pressed for time, and the extra time it took for tenders to get back to the ship just added to this time crunch. I would have much rather spent more time at the Cayman Turtle Centre.

But the Cayman Islands are also known for being a great place for divers and snorkelers to enjoy the vibrant marine life. No one wants to see that damaged.

The main issue right now is information. We still don’t have concrete figures with where the berthing facilities would be, how much they would cost, or what kind of impact it would have.

And that cost is one that could get passed onto cruise passengers in the form of port fees. We’ll know more in about 4 weeks.