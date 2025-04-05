“Where Do We Eat?”: Frustrated Parent of Toddlers on Cruise Ship Cries Out for Help

A cruise passenger with two active toddlers on a cruise ship is asking the internet for help. After asking, “Where are we supposed to be on the ship to not bother people?”, the parent explained the situation as they currently sail on a two-week cruise.

It’s hard to find a more polarizing topic than “kids on a cruise ship” these days. The very concept of a kid-free cruise has led to the popularity of Virgin Voyages, a frequent mention when someone asks for help finding a vacation without the familiar sound of shrieks and giggles.

While some don’t mind the energy and excitement children can bring to a voyage, others can get fairly territorial when it comes to seeking a peaceful and quiet sailing.

Major cruise lines such as Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Cruise Line actively cater to families, so it’s no surprise to find children on board.

Time of year plays a major part in how many kids will be on any given sailing too, but if the cruise ship is decked out with water parks, playgrounds, and sports courts, there’s a good chance you’ll be sharing that cruise with some younger ones.

Cruise Parent Desperate for Advice

But one cruise parent with two toddlers on a two-week cruise is crying out for help. They happen to find themselves on one of the cruise lines that isn’t so notorious for having children on board, even though they are allowed.

Turning to the popular online forum Reddit, under the username “Wanderscape,” the parent openly shared a frustrating experience with other passengers and a deep-seated fear of being seen as a public nuisance.

The Buffet Blow-Up

The parent started by describing their efforts to be considerate:

“Currently on 2 week cruise with our 2 toddlers, 1.5 and 2.5. They’re decently well behaved bc we’re very strict with them, sleep well at night, but they do act their age and can sometimes refuse to sit down, have meltdowns make noise or do toddler things like laugh and run or randomly decide to sit on the floor.”

They emphasized their active parenting, stating, “We really do try our best to discipline when needed and correct them, and 99% of people thus far seem to be really understanding when they act like toddlers.”

However, things took a turn for the worse during a meal in the buffet. Wanderscape described how, while their little ones were quietly playing in a corner of the outdoor seating area, a couple nearby started making some really unkind and loud remarks.

Things like, “bringing children onto the ship being like travelling with pets” and the very pointed question, “when are those children leaving?” were definitely meant to be overheard.

Despite the toddlers simply “munching on cucumbers behind our table and babbling to each other,” the couple’s annoyance didn’t go away, even after physically moving further away.

This left the worried parent feeling quite anxious. “I THOUGHT we were being mindful of others but this made me think twice,” they confessed, directly asking the Reddit community for guidance:

“Where are we supposed to be on the ship to not bother people? Where do we eat? What would people appreciate that we do when our kids do toddlery things? I’m just terrified at being public enemy number one and scared of seeing these people again.”

Other Cruise Fans Respond with a Range of Reactions

The online cruise community responded with a variety of opinions, showing there’s really no easy answer to this issue. The post already has attracted over 200 comments and growing.

Support and Solidarity

Many commenters offered immediate support and understanding. One user wrote candidly,

“Coming from someone who really hates little kids, the toddler tolerance is a spectrum. You probably were absolutely doing everything to be mindful of others, and you’re right that toddlers will do toddler things. Some people just have zero tolerance for little kids – and that’s honestly our problem, not yours.”

Another commenter added, “I don’t have kids, never wanted them… However, that’s my issue. OP is at the stage of teaching the kids how to act in public and sounds like they were doing everything right… Kids have never been a problem on a cruise. You know who has been a problem on a cruise? Drunks and entitled people.”

Differing Perspectives

However, some offered another viewpoint that other cruise-goers agreed with. As one user suggested, “It’s possible that parents don’t recognize the noise levels of their children.”

A big part of this, though, is the location of the noise. A buffet area or lido deck is expected to be a big noisy at times. But that same volume in a solarium or more relaxing area could be a problem.

Another user mentioned that cruise ships are the perfect environment for meltdowns to happen, stating the following:

“I have always thought though, that cruise ships are not a great environment for infants or toddlers. They are crowded, it is a new and very stimulating environment, meltdowns are going to happen, the parents are likely to be embarrassed, the parents have to be ON constantly, with no rest at all, just doing all those things I mentioned.”

Family Cruising and Shared Respect

Many commenters strongly defended the right of families to cruise and condemned the other couple’s behavior. “Your children have a right to exist in this world. They can fly and they can cruise. You were being mindful of others,” stated one comment.

The discussion started by the parent’s post shows the difficult balance for parents wanting to take a family vacation at sea. And it also reveals that even though a cruise line allows children, it may not have as many things for those kids to do. A cruise line like Holland America or Celebrity Cruises certainly allows children, but you won’t find a bustling water park for them to get out all their energy.

Cruise lines like Royal Caribbean are catering to multi-generational families, since the ships have something for every age, so don’t expect kids to disappear from these ships any time soon.

For parents, being considerate of fellow travelers, actively managing their children’s behavior, and perhaps choosing cruise lines or areas of the ship that are more family-friendly can help create a more positive experience for everyone.

But even with all of those bases covered, you can guarantee someone won’t be happy and this issue will continue to be a hot topic.

One thing is for sure, a little understanding and consideration for other passengers can go a long way on both sides of this issue. A cruise is supposed to be a vacation after all. Leave no room for drama.