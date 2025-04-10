Soccer Star Ronaldo Is Now the Face of a New Cruise Line

With over 651 million followers on Instagram, soccer super star Cristiano Ronaldo has the largest audience on the platform. And when he sends out a message, it gets a lot of attention.

A recent Instagram post has just revealed that Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez are teaming up with a cruise line as part of a new publicity campaign. The couple are promoting Aroya Cruises, a Saudi Arabian cruise line that currently has one 5,000 passenger ship.

In the shared video, Ronaldo and Rodríguez are seen in a casual setting at home, seemingly deciding on their next vacation. With Rodríguez scrolling through her phone, they land on Aroya Cruises as their vacation choice.

What follows is a bit of digital creativity, as the living space is transformed into a scene aboard the Aroya, complete with a balcony showing ocean views. In the video the couple says “Yalla,” the Arabic word for “let’s go,” which also serves as Aroya Cruises’ catchy tagline.

Ronaldo stated his enjoyment of the “Saudi lifestyle” and the Arabian nature of Aroya Cruises. Georgina Rodríguez also participated in the campaign, leveraging her own 65 million Instagram followers.

“Georgina and I are happy to feature in this campaign together and can’t wait to take our family on a cruise. We enjoy the Saudi lifestyle, and Aroya Cruises is intrinsically Arabian, from its design to its cuisine. Yalla Aroya Cruises,” Ronaldo stated.

Aroya Cruises was created by Cruise Saudi in 2023 to develop the cruise industry in Saudi Arabia. Their ship, Aroya, can accommodate 5,000 guests and 1,925 crew and was acquired in 2023 after previously being built for other cruise lines.

Initially offering 3- and 4-night cruises from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting in December 2024, Aroya Cruises is primarily targeting the Saudi market and nearby regions.

However, the cruise line has plans to expand, with 6- and 7-night cruises in the Mediterranean departing from Istanbul starting in June 2025, visiting destinations in Greece and Turkey.

Aroya features a wide range of amenities. It also includes dedicated facilities and times for female guests and separate prayer rooms for women, catering to the local culture.

Aroya Cruises is making a smart move by tapping into Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge social media presence to get the word out about their new Saudi Arabian cruise line. It’s a quick way to instantly grab attention as they set their sights on both the local Saudi market and their ambitions to sail the Mediterranean.