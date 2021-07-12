Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols For Cruises From Florida

Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols For Cruises From Florida

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
199 Shares
Share199
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean has updated their health protocols for cruises that leave from Florida in the month of August.  Royal Caribbean currently has one cruise ship sailing from Florida and will have more ships coming back into service over the next few weeks.

Here are Royal Caribbean’s new health protocols for cruises that depart from Florida in August. The cruise line is recommending that all passengers age 12 and over be vaccinated. Those who sail and are not vaccinated will need to purchase insurance and will be tested more often.

Masks will be required for all guests age two and up.  Masks will not be required while inside staterooms, eating or drinking, on outside decks, or at fully vaccinated parties.  Masks will also not be required while at the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay.

As a condition of boarding, each unvaccinated guest 12 years and older departing from a Florida homeport on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship must provide proof of a valid insurance policy that has a minimum of:
(a) $25,000 per person in medical expense coverage and
(b) $50,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and no COVID-19 exclusions.

Sponsored Links

All unvaccinated guests must undergo multiple COVID-19 tests. The total charge for unvaccinated guests 12 years and older from the third-party testing vendor for these tests is $136 USD per guest for sailings 5 nights or less and $178 USD per guest for sailings 6 nights or longer. This amount will be applied to the guest’s onboard expense account.

Unvaccinated guests will be tested a total of three or four times. The will need to undergo a PCR test for COVID-19 administered by an accredited laboratory of the guest’s choice and taken within three days of sailing.

They will also be tested before boarding the ship, mid-cruise for sailings six nights or longer, and then again before disembarking the ship.

Social distancing will be set up all around the ship. The casino will be open to only vaccinated guests due to space limitations.

The Fitness Center will have dedicated operating hours for everyone as well as hours reserved for vaccinated guests only. Salon services will be available to everyone but given the enclosed space and longer length of spa services, the treatment rooms used to provide facials, massages and other services will only be available to vaccinated guests.

Many bars and lounges will be open to everyone and others will be available to vaccinated guests only. There will be crew stationed nearby and signage to help direct guests.

For Main Dining, Royal Caribbean will designate areas for everyone, including parents and unvaccinated children, and areas for vaccinated parties only. My Time Dining will not be available to parties that include unvaccinated guests. Some specialty restaurants will be open to everyone, while others will be for vaccinated parties only.

For guests that prefer the buffet, Windjammer will be open to everyone for breakfast and lunch, and the food will be served by the crew. Royal Caribbean recommends that guests make dining reservations via Cruise Planner before the cruise or the Royal Caribbean app once onboard. Grab-and-go cafes will also be available for everyone. ​

Unvaccinated guests will be allowed off the ship when visiting ports only if they purchase a shore excursion through Royal Caribbean.  Vaccinated guests can explore ports on their own if they choose.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols For Cruises From Florida
Previous articleDisney Cruise Line’s New Avengers Themed Restaurant
Next articleCarnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Directors on 4 More Cruise Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases After 60 Cruises in Singapore

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean first returned to service in December when their cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas, began sailing short cruises out of Singapore. The cruise...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Makes Schedule Adjustments on Four Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has made adjustments to the schedules on four cruise ships due to the ongoing uncertainty with the re-opening of international borders. Royal Caribbean's...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Another Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
Another Royal Caribbean cruise ship returned to service today when Jewel of the Seas embarked on a two night preview cruise before the vessel...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,142FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases After 60 Cruises in Singapore

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean first returned to service in December when their cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas, began sailing short cruises out of Singapore. The cruise...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Makes Schedule Adjustments on Four Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has made adjustments to the schedules on four cruise ships due to the ongoing uncertainty with the re-opening of international borders. Royal Caribbean's...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Another Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
Another Royal Caribbean cruise ship returned to service today when Jewel of the Seas embarked on a two night preview cruise before the vessel...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Outlines Health Protocols for First Alaska Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean will restart cruises to Alaska in two weeks on Serenade of the Seas and the cruise line has released health protocols that...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Directors on 4 More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
As Carnival Cruise Line begins to add more cruise ships back in service, they have announced the cruise directors who will serve on four...

Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols For Cruises From Florida

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has updated their health protocols for cruises that leave from Florida in the month of August.  Royal Caribbean currently has one cruise...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
199 Shares
Share199
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share