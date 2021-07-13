Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Directors on 4 More Cruise Ships

As Carnival Cruise Line begins to add more cruise ships back in service, they have announced the cruise directors who will serve on four cruise ships that are reentering service.



Next month, Carnival Cruise Line will have ships resuming cruises from Port Canaveral, Long Beach, and Miami. Cruise ships coming back into service include Carnival Magic, Carnival Panorama, and Carnival Sunrise. Also, Carnival’s newest ship Mardi Gras will make her debut in just a few weeks.

At the helm of the excitement on board will be Gary Blair on Carnival Magic from Port Canaveral, Felipe Couto on Carnival Sunrise from Miami and Lee Mason on Carnival Panorama from Long Beach.

“We are back – and the fun is back – bigger and better than ever, and who better to lead the charge in that fun than our wonderful cruise directors,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “As we continue to expand our guest operations and welcome guests back on board, it is so special and exciting to also bring our cruise directors back and to finally give our guests the amazing vacation experiences they know and love.”

Giving Mike Pack and his wife, former Carnival cruise director Emma Nixon, time to enjoy their newborn baby, Chris Williams will serve as Mardi Gras’ cruise director for its first series of voyages.

Carnival Cruise Line returned to guest operations in early July with Carnival Vista from the Port of Galveston and Carnival Horizon from PortMiami.

Sailings on Carnival Breeze begin Thursday and Carnival Miracle later this month, followed by the debut of Carnival’s newest and most innovative cruise ship, Mardi Gras, on July 31.