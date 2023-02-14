Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Updates App with Free Messaging

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has updated their mobile app to support free guest to guest chat on their cruise ships.

This new update is now available and will allow guests to stay connected with friends and family that are cruising on the same cruise ship.  It is as easy as the following three steps:

  1. Download the Royal Caribbean International app (Google Play or App Store)
  2. Connect to the WiFi on the cruise ship (No internet purchase necessary)
  3. Link to friends and family reservations and begin messaging

The Royal Caribbean mobile app allows cruisers to take control of their cruise with ease. You can use the app as your boarding document as it allows you to take advantage of mobile check-in.

With the app, you can book everything from entertainment to specialty dining to shore excursions.

The app also allows you to see your account balance in real time, has deck plans of the ship that you are on, and has a list of all activities that are going on around the ship.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
