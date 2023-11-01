Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Opens Cruises to Alaska in 2025 for Bookings

Royal Caribbean Opens Cruises to Alaska in 2025 for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has opened cruises to Alaska in 2025 for bookings. The cruise line will have four cruise ships sailing to the 49th State between May and September 2025.

Royal Caribbean Alaska
Serenade of the Seas sailing by with Hubbard Glacier, Alaska/

Anthem of the Seas will sail to Alaska for the first time and will join Quantum of Seas, Radiance of the Seas, and Serenade of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean will offer cruises to Alaska from the following homeports in 2025: Seattle, Vancouver, and Seward. The cruise line’s Crown & Anchor Society members have early access to book these 2025 cruises.

Anthem of the Seas will sail roundtrip from Seattle and offer two different seven night itineraries. Ports and areas visited by Anthem of the Seas include Sitka, Skagway, Endicott Arm fjord, Dawes Glacier, Juneau and Victoria.

Quantum of the Seas will join sister ship Anthem of the Seas in homeporting in Seattle. The ship will visit Sitka, Skagway, Endicott Arm fjord, Dawes Glacier, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, and Victoria.

Serenade of the Seas will sail from Vancouver and visit Haines, Sitka, Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Hubbard Glacier, and Tracy Arm Fjord.

Radiance of the Seas will offer seven night one way cruises from Vancouver to Seward and from Seward back to Vancouver. The cruise ship will visit Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, and Hubbard Glacier.  These cruises can be combined with a Royal Caribbean Cruisetour that visits Denali National Parl.

These new cruises to Alaska are the first of Royal Caribbean’s opening deployment schedule for 2025-2026. Next week, the cruise line will open cruises to Europe followed by week long cruises to the Caribbean in November and early December.

In 2024, Royal Caribbean will open short Caribbean cruises, sailings from Los Angeles, long Caribbean cruises, and all other deployments for bookings for cruises in 2025-2026.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].




