Royal Caribbean Makes Icon of the Seas Playable in Fortnite Map

Royal Caribbean Makes Icon of the Seas Playable in Fortnite Map

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has just opened a new way to explore the upcoming Icon of the Seas by using the popular video game Fortnite.

In a game called Hide ‘N’ Sea, Fornite gamers can explore Icon of the Seas through two of the ship’s neighborhoods.

Image courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

The playable rendering of the ship was built using Fortnite Creative in this new addition to the metaverse.

Gamers can play the hide-and-seek game and collect coins as they wander through Thrill Island and The Hideaway.

The virtual unveiling of the ship in the metaverse is another signal that the cruise line is increasing its efforts to reach families and younger travelers.  The popular video game Fortnite has almost 400 million registered users worldwide.

Video of Icon of the Seas on Fornite

Players of the game can get a virtual first-hand look at what will be the largest water park at sea or just wander about the water slides and ropes course.

While not all areas of the ship are available in the game, gamers can check out The Hideaway Pool, the first floating infinity pool built on a cruise ship.

flowrider and pool deck from Icon of the Seas on Fortnite game map

Other popular Royal Caribbean classics like FlowRider are also in the game, including plenty of props gamers can pick up and move around the deck as they get a good look at the exciting ship.

Fornite game map of Icon of the Seas
Image courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

How to access Icon of the Seas in Fornite

The Icon of the Seas game map is available on desktop, smartphones, and game consoles. If you want to check it out yourself you can simply enter the code for the Icon of the Seas which is 2569-9622-8657.

 

About Icon of the Seas

The actual Icon of the Seas is set to debut in January of 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship in the world, at over 250,000 gross tons in volume.

The new ship will be able to carry 5,610 guests at double occupancy in addition to 2,350 crew.

Icon of the Seas will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.

Icon of the Seas will sail week long Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.

Check out the 2024 itineraries on Icon of the Seas here.

