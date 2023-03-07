Cruise Line Reveals Its Longest World Cruise Ever, Visiting 41 Countries in 77 Ports of Call

Sponsored Links



In a statement the President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Andrea DeMarco, conveyed her enthusiasm for the company’s upcoming World Cruise, which will be the longest in its history. DeMarco acknowledged that luxury travelers are seeking extended travel experiences to far-flung destinations and emphasized the company’s commitment to meeting these demands.

“The Sense of Adventure,” DeMarco said, “caters to those seeking 154 nights of unparalleled exploration across the globe. Our World Cruise guests will indulge in personalized service, exceptional hospitality, lavish all-suite, all-balcony accommodations, and an extensive range of luxury amenities and activities.”

The announcement of the World Cruise — dubbed The Sense of Adventure — , scheduled for 2026, underscores Regent Seven Seas’ dedication to providing unique and unforgettable experiences for its discerning clientele.

The 154-night cruise will include stops at destinations in the Americas, South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Asia and Europe.

In addition to offering an impressive 431 complimentary shore excursions and 16 overnight stays, the itinerary showcases a selection of exotic destinations such as Bora Bora in French Polynesia, Darwin in Australia, and Walvis Bay in Namibia.

Regent’s discerning guests will also have the privilege of visiting 47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These sites are not only historically and culturally significant but also exceptionally beautiful. The itinerary includes stops at some of the most notable sites, including the Monastery of Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve in Praslin, Seychelles, Robben Island in Cape Town, South Africa, and the Great Barrier Reef in Cairns, Australia.

How much will this all cost?

Prices for this World Cruise begin at $94,999 per guest for those booking Deluxe Veranda Suites and $266,499 per person for Master Suite bookings.

Regent will open reservations for this cruise on March 22nd, while some may be able to pre-register as soon as March 13th.

About Regent

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is an all-inclusive luxury cruise line boasting some of the best guest-to-crew ratios at sea.

Every accommodation on a Regent ship is a suite and 98% of them have a private balcony.

This World Cruise will take place on Seven Seas Mariner which is a 48,000 gross ton vessel that was built in 2000. The ship has a capacity of 696 passengers and 459 crew.

What’s included in a Regent Seven Seas Cruise?