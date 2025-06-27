Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Christens Another New Ship

This week, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection celebrated the christening of the newest vessel in their fleet, Luminara.

Luminara is the third yacht in Ritz-Carlton’s fleet and the ship was christened by actress Simone Ashley in Barcelona.

In keeping with maritime tradition, Ashley shared a dedication for the cruises ahead, then led a toast that signaled the ceremonial breaking of a bottle of Champagne across the mast as the yacht’s horn sounded, marking the beginning of Luminara’s journey.

As godmother, Ashley embodies the role of symbolic guardian, bestowing good fortune and safe passage for the yacht and all who sail aboard.

Simone Ashley gave the following statement about the occasion:

“It’s an extraordinary honor to be named godmother of Luminara — a yacht that represents the very best of exploration, artistry, and hospitality. Both travel and a love for the ocean have always played a profound role in my life.

“They open us up, invite us to look more closely, to listen more deeply, and to understand the world and ourselves in new ways. Celebrating the spirit of discovery at the heart of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection — a brand that creates space for people to connect across cultures and continents — feels especially resonant to me.”

Luminara can accommodate up to 452 guests in 226 suites, including the new Residential Suites.

Luminara will sail its maiden voyage on July 3, 2025, a seven-night cruise from Monte Carlo to Rome.

After a season of sailing in the Mediterranean, the ship will sail through Africa and the Indian Ocean before beginning its inaugural season in the Asia-Pacific region in December 2025, followed by the cruise line’s first voyages to Alaska and Canada in summer 2026.