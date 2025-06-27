shore excursions
Cruise NewsRitz-Carlton Yacht Collection Christens Another New Ship

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Christens Another New Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

This week, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection celebrated the christening of the newest vessel in their fleet, Luminara.

Luminara
Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Luminara is the third yacht in Ritz-Carlton’s fleet and the ship was christened by actress Simone Ashley in Barcelona.

In keeping with maritime tradition, Ashley shared a dedication for the cruises ahead, then led a toast that signaled the ceremonial breaking of a bottle of Champagne across the mast as the yacht’s horn sounded, marking the beginning of Luminara’s journey.

As godmother, Ashley embodies the role of symbolic guardian, bestowing good fortune and safe passage for the yacht and all who sail aboard.

Simone Ashley gave the following statement about the occasion:

“It’s an extraordinary honor to be named godmother of Luminara — a yacht that represents the very best of exploration, artistry, and hospitality. Both travel and a love for the ocean have always played a profound role in my life.

“They open us up, invite us to look more closely, to listen more deeply, and to understand the world and ourselves in new ways. Celebrating the spirit of discovery at the heart of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection — a brand that creates space for people to connect across cultures and continents — feels especially resonant to me.”

Luminara can accommodate up to 452 guests in 226 suites, including the new Residential Suites.

Luminara will sail its maiden voyage on July 3, 2025, a seven-night cruise from Monte Carlo to Rome.

After a season of sailing in the Mediterranean, the ship will sail through Africa and the Indian Ocean before beginning its inaugural season in the Asia-Pacific region in December 2025, followed by the cruise line’s first voyages to Alaska and Canada in summer 2026.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRitz-Carlton Yacht Collection Christens Another New Ship
Previous article
Cruisers Respond to Royal Caribbean Email Asking for ‘Flexible Travel Plans’
Next article
Royal Caribbean Adds ‘Friends Sail Free’ for the Next Two Weeks

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved