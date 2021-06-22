Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Name of New Ship

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s leading luxury cruise lines, has announced the name of their new cruise ship that will debut in 2023.

Seven Seas Grandeur will enter service in late 2023 and will be the sixth cruise ship in Regent’s luxury fleet. The ship will carry 750 guests and have be 55,254 gross tons in size. Seven Seas Grandeur will have one of the highest space ratios per passenger in the cruise industry.

“The culmination of a 30-year heritage of perfection, Seven Seas Grandeur is the latest evolution in luxury cruising. Her refined style, matchless elegance and breath-taking beauty will exceed all expectations of our discerning guests,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are immensely proud that by the end of 2023 we will have welcomed a sixth member to the world’s most luxurious fleet. It’s a testament to the expanding demand for luxury cruising that the Regent brand is driving thanks to our perfectly sized ships offering unrivaled space at sea.”

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will open reservations on Granduer on September 22, 2021. The cruise line will release more details about this new ship leading up to the vessel’s maiden season.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises:

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the leading luxury cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience for over 25 years. Carrying no more than 750 guests, the cruise line’s spacious and stylish ships – Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Voyager, and from 2023 Seven Seas Grandeur – form The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet and explore more than 450 immersive destinations globally.

Offering Unrivaled Space at Sea, guests enjoy sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, as well as highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive cruise line.

Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry service, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.