New Cruise Line Adding Suites for Solo Travelers

New Cruise Line Adding Suites for Solo Travelers

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Atlas Ocean Voyages, a new all-inclusive cruise line that will soon begin sailing, will offer an industry first dedicated solo suites.

The suites for solo travelers will be available starting on World Navigator cruises departing on March 22, 2022.  There will be no single supplement and the suites will be appointed in retro-chic, simply elegant décor.

“We are always searching for ways to elevate and innovate the luxe-adventure experience,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “As the first new luxury product in the industry for more than two decades, Atlas is already poised as the industry’s most-inclusive luxe experience. Atlas’ new Solo Suites is another example of how we are catering to the new lifestyles and preferences of the modern luxury traveler.”

Each Solo Suite features a plush queen-size bed, flanked by twin nightstands with embedded USB and power outlets, and lay opposite a 42-inch, flat-panel television and infotainment system.

The suite is illuminated with sconces and recessed ceiling lights for a soothing ambience, while a large, picture-frame window hangs over a rich-wood desk, which also encloses a mini-fridge stocked with the guest’s personal beverage preferences.

The en suite, marble-paneled bathroom features L’OCCITANE bath amenities and is accentuated with a mosaic-tiled shower with surround body jets and rain shower for a restorative, spa-like experience in the privacy of the Solo Suite.

Ample storage is also built into the Solo Suites. In addition to two closets for clothes, guests also enjoy an additional shoe closet to hold footwear for the many possible luxe-adventure experiences in port.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design.

At 9,930 gross tons, World Navigator features SeaSpa, the first L’OCCITANE spa at sea, and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
