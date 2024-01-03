Princess Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing to Alaska This Year

Princess Cruises will have seven ships sailing to Alaska this year as the cruise line celebrates 55 years of offering cruises to the 49th state.

Princess Cruises will offer more options to Alaska than any other cruise line in 2024. They not only have seven cruise ships sailing to the state, but also offer five Wilderness Lodges that cover every part of Alaska.

Princess will offer 158 cruises to Alaska in 2024 across 14 different itineraries. They will visit 17 destinations in Alaska that include five glacier viewing experiences. The cruise line will visit Glacier Bay 91 times this year, more than any other line.

New Princess options to Alaska in 2024 include week-long Inside Passage cruises on Ruby Princess from Vancouver.

“Alaska’s statehood marked a historic moment in American history, opening doors to a world of opportunities and possibilities, and we salute this very important anniversary,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess. “Princess Cruises has been a proud partner in Alaska’s growth and prosperity, providing unforgettable experiences, contributing to its economy and fostering a deep appreciation for its unique heritage. We look back with pride on the incredible memories we’ve shared with millions of guests who have explored its pristine wilderness, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant communities with us.”

Princess Cruises also offers 20 cruisetours (cruise and land tour) to Denali National Park, Kenai Peninsula, Copper River, Fairbanks and Anchorage.

Two new cruisetours that are launching this year, the 15 night “National Parks Tour” and the nine night “Katmai National Park Tour”.

Prices for cruises to Alaska on Princess start at $399 per person, based on double occupancy. Four guests can share a cabin for as low as $249 per person.

In 2023, Princess Cruises achieved their highest-ever guest satisfaction rates. The cruise experience fully immerses guests in Alaska’s rich culture, making it an ideal choice for families of all sizes.