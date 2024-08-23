Princess Cruises Expanding Sailings to the Caribbean in 2026

For the first time in their history, Princess Cruises will offer sailings to all regions of the Caribbean in 2026.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

For the summer of 2026, Princess Cruises will offer sailings to the Caribbean from two homeports in Florida, Port Canaveral and Port Everglades.

These 90 new cruises that just opened for bookings will range from six to 14-nights long and visit the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

Here is a look at these new Caribbean voyages in 2026 from Princess.

Eastern Caribbean

Caribbean Princess will offer six and seven night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Eastern Caribbean.

6-day cruise: Nassau, Amber Cove and Grand Turk

7-day cruises: Nassau, Princess Cays, Amber Cove and Grand Turk

7-day cruises: San Juan, Amber Cove and Grand Turk

Regal Princess will sail week long cruises from Port Everglades to the Eastern Caribbean.

7-day cruises: Princess Cays, Amber Cove and Grand Turk

7-day cruises: Princess Cays, San Juan and St. Thomas

Western Caribbean

Caribbean Princess will offer seven sailings to the Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, all have the same port stops.

7-day cruises: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay

Regal Princess will also sail week long cruises to the Western Caribbean but from Port Everglades.

7-day cruises: Cozumel, Belize City and Mahogany Bay

Southern Caribbean

Both cruise ships will offer longer cruises to the Southern Caribbean in 2026.

Caribbean Princess will sail a 13-night repositioning cruise that will take the ship from Ft. Lauderdale to Port Canaveral on April 28, 2026. Port stops include Princess Cays, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, San Juan, Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Nassau.

Regal Princess will sail a 14-night repositioning cruise that will move the ship from Ft. Lauderdale to New York City on September 5, 2026. Port stops include Curaçao, Aruba, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Maarten and San Juan.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said the following about the cruise line’s 2026 summer cruises to the Caribbean:

“Princess continues to expand access to our world-class premium experience now operating from eight North America homeports. With ships now departing from both Central Florida and South Florida, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to set sail aboard the iconic Love Boat.”