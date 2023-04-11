One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships Returns to Service on Sunday

67 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

One of world’s largest cruise ships will return to service on Sunday after a three week scheduled dry dock.



Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas will emerge from a scheduled dry dock later this week and return to service on April 16, 2023. The cruise ship will begin a series of seven day cruises around the Mediterranean from Barcelona, Spain. Cruisers will also have the option of embarking in Civitavecchia, Italy.

The week long cruises will visit Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia (Rome), and Naples.

Symphony of the Seas will sail in Europe until the end of October 2023. The cruise ship will arrive in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on November 12 where the vessel will sail six and eight day cruises to the Caribbean through the spring of 2024.

On May 16, 2024, the cruise ship will start to homeport in the New York City area (Bayonne, NJ) sailing week long cruises to Florida, The Bahamas, and the Caribbean.

Symphony of the Seas will return to Miami in the fall of 2024 and offer seven night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas through the spring of 2025.

Symphony of the Seas is the second largest cruise ship in the world at 228,000 gross tons. The vessel entered service in 2018 and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at maximum occupancy.