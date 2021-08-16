One of Royal Caribbean’s Largest Cruise Ships Returns to Service

One of Royal Caribbean’s largest cruise ships, Harmony of the Seas, returned to service this week when the vessel began to sail from Barcelona, Spain.



Harmony of the Seas is sailing seven night cruises to the Western Mediterranean. From August to October, the innovative cruise ship will whisk away families to the scenic Spanish isle of Palma De Mallorca, Spain before sailing to Italy, where they can explore art and culture in Florence, visit world-renowned landmarks in Rome and experience the beauty of Naples with its iconic skyline defined by the towering Mount Vesuvius.

Guests can also choose to begin their vacation in Italy and sail roundtrip from Rome.

Ben Bouldin, vice president for EMEA, Royal Caribbean International commented “We are delighted to welcome back another ship to our European lineup this summer with the return of the award-winning Harmony of the Seas. Harmony is an incredibly popular ship and one of the most revolutionary in our fleet, so families are in for a summer of adventure.”

Sponsored Links



On Harmony, vacationers have a bold and unexpected lineup of thrilling experiences found nowhere else on land or at sea. Harmony combines the distinct seven-neighborhood concept for which the revolutionary Oasis Class is known, featuring a varied lineup of restaurants serving up a world of flavors, adrenaline-fueled activities, the latest technology and unparalleled original entertainment across stage, water, ice and air.

Highlights include a 10-story plunge down the tallest slide at sea, the Ultimate Abyss; the high-flying zip line nine decks above the Boardwalk neighborhood; the signature FlowRider surf simulators; more than 20,000 real plants at the Central Park neighborhood; as well as deck-defying high diving, aerialists and more at the AquaTheater.