Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, will visit a port every single day for the next four months without any sea days.

Norwegian Viva arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico and will homeport there for the next four months. The cruise ship will offer port intensive itineraries to the Southern Caribbean with no sea days scheduled through April 2024. View Cruises on Norwegian Viva

The seven night cruises from San Juan will visit Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“We are excited to bring Norwegian Viva to Puerto Rico and offer our guests the opportunity to explore this remarkable island, which serves as a perfect centrally located homeport that allows us to take them to some of the most beautiful and culturally rich destinations in the Caribbean,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The arrival of Norwegian Viva to San Juan is another milestone in our commitment to delivering best-in-class cruise experiences, with port-intensive itineraries that provide our guests with the best value for their dream vacation.”

In April after a season of sailing to the Southern Caribbean, the cruise ship will head to Europe for the summer season.

Norwegian Viva is the second of six Prima class ships from NCL. The cruise was recently christened in Miami after debuting this past summer.

The cruise ship features many of the amazing amenities found on sister ship Norwegian Prima including a three level go-kart track on the top deck. The vessel also has the fastest slides at sea.

The ship’s Food Hall has 11 unique dining options and is truly in a class of its own.

Norwegian Viva is a 143,000 gross ton cruise ship that carries over 3,000 passengers at double occupancy.

NCL’s third Prima class ship, Norwegian Aqua, will debut in 2025. One more Prima class ship will debut each year through 2028.