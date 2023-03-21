Sponsored Links
Norwegian Cruise Line Switching Back to E-Muster Drills

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing back e-muster drills two months after switching back to the traditional format.

Norwegian Cruise Line sent out the following message about this change that will start to go into effect on April 1, 2023.

“In an effort to enhance the onboard guest experience while keeping the safety of our guests and crew our top priority, we will reinstate e-muster drills through our online check-in for sailings beginning April 1, 2023.

We are committed to delivering an exceptional and safe experience on board and, as such, will continue to actively evaluate and modify our processes for best practices.

Please stay tuned for more information regarding effective dates for specific ships throughout the month of April.”

Cruise lines moved to the new e-muster drills when they returned to service in 2021.  The e-muster lets cruise passengers visit their muster station at their own leisure on embarkation day.

This quickly became popular with guests as it eliminated the dreaded packed muster drills that often took place on an outside deck of the cruise ship.

A few cruise lines moved away from the e-muster when they had issues with some passengers showing up to their muster station on embarkation day.

Norwegian Cruise Line listened to guests and will be going back to the popular e-muster starting next month.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
