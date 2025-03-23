Norwegian Aqua: Full Schedule Through 2027 Shows Where the Ship Will Go

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, began welcoming its first passengers this week after arrival in Lisbon, Portugal. The third Prima-class vessel will then sail to Southampton, England, before a transatlantic voyage to Boston, Massachusetts.

With a capacity of 3,571 passengers, Norwegian Aqua is set for a busy schedule between 2025 and 2027. The ship will depart from PortMiami, Port Canaveral, and New York, offering a variety of itineraries across the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Bermuda.

Cruise Fever has compiled a detailed breakdown of the ship’s departure schedules and itineraries.

Miami: Year-Round Voyages

Miami anchors the schedule with 55 sailings from April 2025 to March 2027, offering consistent cruises to tropical destinations like the Bahamas, Caribbean – East, and Central America.

April 2025 : Starts with a 5-day Bahamas cruise (April 16) and a 4-day Bahamas trip (April 21), both round-trip, visiting places like Great Stirrup Cay and Bimini.

: Starts with a 5-day Bahamas cruise (April 16) and a 4-day Bahamas trip (April 21), both round-trip, visiting places like Great Stirrup Cay and Bimini. October 2025–March 2026 : Shifts to 7-day Caribbean – East sailings nearly every week, featuring stops such as Great Stirrup Cay and Dominican Republic (e.g., October 12 onward). A 5-day Central America trip on October 7 includes Harvest Caye and Cozumel.

: Shifts to 7-day Caribbean – East sailings nearly every week, featuring stops such as Great Stirrup Cay and Dominican Republic (e.g., October 12 onward). A 5-day Central America trip on October 7 includes Harvest Caye and Cozumel. October 2026–March 2027: Features 7-day Central America cruises (e.g., October 18, with Harvest Caye, Cozumel, and Roatan) and Caribbean – East runs (e.g., March 28). There’s even a 2-day Bahamas trip on October 16 for those wanting a quick trip on the newest ship.

Port Canaveral: Summer Caribbean Voyages

Port Canaveral hosts 16 departures, all 7-day Caribbean – East cruises, from April to August 2025.

April–August 2025 : Runs weekly from April 26 to August 9, visiting Great Stirrup Cay and Dominican Republic.

: Runs weekly from April 26 to August 9, visiting Great Stirrup Cay and Dominican Republic. Post-August: No sailings after August 9, keeping this port exclusive to summer.

New York: Seasonal Bermuda Voyages

New York features 36 departures, primarily round-trip Bermuda cruises, from August 2025 to October 2026.

August–October 2025 : Opens with a 4-day Bermuda trip (August 18), followed by 5-day sailings (e.g., August 22) and 7-day trips (e.g., September 6), all to Royal Naval Dockyard.

: Opens with a 4-day Bermuda trip (August 18), followed by 5-day sailings (e.g., August 22) and 7-day trips (e.g., September 6), all to Royal Naval Dockyard. April–October 2026: Resumes April 18 with 7-day Bermuda cruises, includes an 8-day trip (July 3) and a 6-day option (June 27), and closes with 5-day runs (e.g., October 8).

New York’s focus on warm-weather Bermuda trips makes it a seasonal departure port, with no winter departures.

Southampton: One-Time Transatlantic Voyage

Southampton offers a single departure on March 28, 2025, a 7-day one-way cruise to Boston. This transatlantic trip follows the ship’s voyage from Lisbon to Southampton, marking its journey from Europe to the U.S. before settling into East Coast operations.

What This Means for Cruisers

Norwegian Aqua’s port lineup offers variety: Miami for year-round tropical cruises, Port Canaveral for summer Caribbean sailings, and New York for seasonal Bermuda sailings.

Whether you’re planning a Bahamas getaway from Miami, a summer Caribbean trip from Port Canaveral, or a Bermuda cruise from New York, Norwegian Aqua’s schedule allows Norwegian fans from different port areas to experience the ship.

And there’s a lot of buzz around Norwegian Aqua. The Prima-class series has been a big success for the cruise line.

The ship’s headline attraction, the Aqua Slidecoaster, a unique hybrid of waterslide and rollercoaster, is already getting some rave reviews by current passengers.

The christening ceremony for Norwegian Aqua is next month on April 13 and will take place in Miami with Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet serving as the ship’s godfather.