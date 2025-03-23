Cruise Passenger Dies in Jet Ski Collision at Carnival’s Half Moon Cay

A tragic accident took place at Carnival’s private island, Half Moon Cay, in the Bahamas yesterday, March 22, 2025. A jet ski accident resulted in the death of a female cruise passenger that news reports say was a British/Czechoslovakian national.

The incident took place shortly after 1:00 p.m., when the woman, a guest on Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam, reportedly lost control of her jet ski and collided with a rock.

Despite immediate assistance from medical personnel, she was pronounced dead by a local doctor. Authorities from Eleuthera, about 30 miles away, were notified by the island manager and have launched a full investigation.

Nieuw Amsterdam, the only ship visiting Half Moon Cay that day, was wrapping up a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise that departed from Fort Lauderdale on March 16. The accident delayed the ship’s return to Port Everglades, pushing back both disembarkation and the embarkation of passengers for its next voyage, a 7-night Western Caribbean cruise.

Guests scheduled to board on March 23 were informed that check-in would begin at 2:00 p.m., with all passengers required onboard by 5:00 p.m. for a 7:00 p.m. departure.

Holland America Line provided free Wi-Fi to assist current passengers in rescheduling flights, advising departures no earlier than 5:00 p.m. from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or 7:00 p.m. from Miami International Airport.

Details about the victim’s identity were not disclosed, and it’s unclear whether she was operating the jet ski or riding as a passenger. Jet ski excursions at Half Moon Cay typically include safety briefings, but the investigation will examine whether all protocols were followed.

Despite the tragedy, passengers aboard Nieuw Amsterdam praised Holland America Line’s response.

A Reddit user, MotherVisit1997, who was on the ship, posted,

“We are onboard the ship after a guest was tragically killed on a jet ski yesterday in Half Moon Cay. The captain and staff have been wonderful handling the crisis and assisting guests who need help changing their flights home due to the six-hour delay. Overall, this was our first ever cruise and the level of service by Holland America really sold us on taking another cruise in the future.”

Other users on the site echoed the sentiment citing Holland America’s professionalism in past incidents, including a heart attack at sea and a sightseeing plane crash in Alaska. One commenter noted, “HAL took the situation very seriously… They took care of everyone after the fact quite well”.

Representatives from Holland America Line have remained at Half Moon Cay to cooperate with authorities and support the victim’s family and travel companions.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of safety during shore excursions. For now, Cruise Fever and the cruise community send thoughts and prayers to the family involved as we mourn their loss.