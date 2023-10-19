Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Debuts in 100 Days

97 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

In 100 days, the largest cruise ship ever built will debut for the first time when Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas departs from Miami for a seven night cruise to the Caribbean.



Icon of the Seas is a brand new class of ship for Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line. At more than 250,000 gross tons in size, it will be the world’s largest cruise ship and more than 6 times larger than the RMS Titanic.

Icon of the Seas will have more than 40 food/beverage options and 2,805 staterooms. The ship will carry 5,610 guests (double occupancy) with a max capacity of 7,600 passengers. The vessel will also have 2,350 crew members. It will be 1,198 feet long and is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

The ship will have a total of 20 decks, 18 which will be accessible for passengers. It will have seven swimming pools, nine hot tubs, and six record-breaking waterslides.

Icon of the Seas will have more than 28 different types of stateroom categories to choose from. This includes new cabins specifically designed for families to the cruise line’s first ever infinite balcony cabins. 60% of the balconies will be traditional cruise ship balconies with the remaining ones being infinite balconies.

Royal Caribbean said that to create Icon of the Seas, they took the best of all their ships to create the ultimate cruise ship vacation.

While they didn’t intend on Icon of the Seas being the world’s largest cruise ship, they realized that it had to be if they were going to have all of the features they were wanting.

The cruise ship will be divided up into eight neighborhoods including five news ones for Royal Caribbean. The neighborhoods on Icon of the Seas are:

Aquadome will be located on top of the ship at the front and will double as a lounge with wrap-around views during the day to Royal Caribbean’s marquee AquaTheater at night. This area will include a transforming pool, four robotic arms, state-of-the-art projection, and more.

Central Park, a staple on Oasis class ships, will also be on Icon of the Seas. This open area in the middle of the ship will be filled with live trees and plants and will even have a sushi to go counter.

Chill Island will have four of the cruise ship’s seven pools including the first ever swim-up bar at sea. Royal Bay Pool will be the largest swimming pool ever put on a cruise ship. Chill Island will also have four of the cruise line’s popular Lime & Coconut bars. Cloud 17 will be in this neighborhood and is an adult-only retreat.

Royal Promenade is the hub of social activity on the ship and will be lined with restaurants and lounges. The Pearl Cafe will have floor to ceiling windows at the center of the ship that will make this area feel more open. The second level of the Promenade will have a 360 walk around area, something Oasis class ships do not have.

Surfside will be Royal Caribbean’s first neighborhood for young families and will be located where Boardwalk is on Oasis class ships. This area will have dining options for families, a carousel, an arcade, a pool, and water area for kids.

Suite Neighborhood is a private area for guests staying in suites that will offer four decks of luxury including a multilevel sun deck.

The Hideaway is located 135 feet above the water and will have all the vibes of a beach club scene. It will also have the first suspended infinity pool at sea that will offer the best wake views on the ship.

Thrill Island will loaded with excitement with the largest waterpark at sea. It will have six waterslides, the first open free-fall slide, and the tallest drop slide found on a cruise ship. It will also have the first family raft slides at sea and a mat-racing duo slide. Crown’s Edge is a skywalk, part ropes course, where you will be able to swing 154 feet above the ocean.

Icon of the Seas will homeport in Miami, Florida and sail seven night cruises to the Caribbean departing every Saturday starting January 27, 2024. All sailings will visit Royal Caribbean’s popular private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The cruise ship is currently scheduled to sail out of Miami, Florida through at least May 2026 sailing four different itineraries to the Caribbean.