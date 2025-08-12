“It Was Unreal!”: Singer Michael Bublé Talks About His Disney Cruise

shore excursions
When you think of a high-profile celebrity like Michael Bublé, you might imagine a luxurious private yacht or an exclusive, secluded resort. But the Canadian music icon recently proved that even the biggest stars can enjoy a classic family vacation at sea.

And a recent social media post revealed just what Bublé thought about the experience.

Disney Wonder sailing out of Vancouver, Canada

Although most of us are probably wondering how a high-profile celebrity can “blend in” and not be overcome by awe-struck cruisers who recognize the singer, Bublé was candid in his reflection of his recent cruise on the Disney cruise ship.

Bublé took to Instagram and his 4.2 million followers to rave about his family’s unforgettable Alaskan sailing on Disney Wonder, departing from his hometown of Vancouver.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

The “Unreal” Cruise Was Not an Ad

Bublé, his wife Luisana Lopilato, and their four children sailed on the Disney Wonder, a cruise he described as “unreal.” In a series of Instagram posts, the singer clarified that his glowing review was not a paid promotion, but simply the result of an experience that far exceeded his expectations.

While not an ad, this is the best kind of publicity a company can get, when a high-profile celebrity endorses a product just because they love it.

Every part of the experience exceeded our expectations,” Bublé wrote,  “I’m not exaggerating when I say, the staff, the food, and all of our fellow passengers totally rocked. If you ever have the opportunity to go with your family I highly recommend it. (Hilariously this is definitely not an Ad but it sure does sound like one reading this back) I just genuinely loved everything about it so much I had to give props where they were due. We’re already trying to figure out how to get back on that boat again!

So, we’ll let it slide that he called the ship a boat, but you have to admit it’s hilarious that he even considered that people would think it was an ad.  And a quick look at the comments show that he was right in his assumption.

Bublé also shared photos of the family posing with beloved Disney characters, whale watching, and enjoying the ship.

Disney Wonder

Disney Wonder, which has been part of the Disney Cruise Line fleet since 1999, is a popular choice for family vacations. The ship’s Alaskan itineraries depart from Vancouver’s Canada Place cruise ship terminal, making it a convenient option for many North American travelers.

The ship will be moving to Australia in October for what will be the last season Down Under, according to recent reports from the cruise line.

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
