Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Takes Delivery of Newest Cruise Ship

Holland America Line Takes Delivery of Newest Cruise Ship

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Holland America Line took delivery of their newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, their third Pinnacle class ship and the 11th ship in the cruise line’s fleet. This is also the seventh ship in Holland America Line’s history to bear the name Rotterdam.

Rotterdam’s delivery ceremony was attended by the cruise ship’s master, Captain Werner Timmers, and Cyril Tatar, Holland America Group’s vice president of newbuilding services. Giuseppe Bono, CEO, Fincantieri, and several other executives also attended.

“Rotterdam looks stunning and will certainly live up to bearing such an iconic name as the new flagship of our fleet, carrying on a tradition of excellence that our guests have loved for nearly 150 years,” said Antorcha. “Thank you to our partners at Fincantieri and our own team members who worked tirelessly to deliver the ship on schedule during what has been the most challenging of times, and also deliver a ship that looks beautiful, is immaculately finished and will be an incredible addition to our brand. We cannot wait to welcome guests on board later this fall.”

Rotterdam will remain in non-guest operations until its transatlantic crossing October 20, 2021, from Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where it will then begin its maiden season in the Caribbean. Naming details have not been finalized and will be announced at a later date.

Sponsored Links

Rotterdam will carry 2,668 guests and feature highly successful amenities and innovations introduced with her sister ships. Throughout the ship, Rotterdam will showcase Holland America Line hallmarks that drive one of the highest guest repeat rates in the industry: exquisite cuisine guided by seven of the world’s leading chefs; gracious, award-winning service; and superbly appointed staterooms and suites, including family and single accommodations.

Rotterdam delivers the best live music at sea with an exclusive collection of world-class performances nightly at Rolling Stone Rock Room with classic rock hits; Lincoln Center Stage, offering chamber music; Billboard Onboard, where live musicians entertain the crowd with chart-topping hits; and the popular B.B. King’s Blues Club, bringing the best of Memphis music to sea. With the 270-degree LED projection at World Stage, Rotterdam will immerse guests in panoramic visual and sound effects.

In addition to the impressive Dining Room, guests will delight in specialty restaurants Rudi’s Sel de Mer, a French seafood brasserie; Tamarind, exploring traditions of Southeast Asia, China and Japan; Nami Sushi with tasty sushi and Asian spirits; Pinnacle Grill, the ultimate steakhouse at sea; Canaletto with family-style Italian dining; and Club Orange exclusively for guests in the Club Orange program.

Additional culinary venues include Grand Dutch Café featuring traditional Dutch coffee and treats and European beer; Dive-In, serving up gourmet burgers and fries poolside; New York Deli and Pizza, offering made-to-order sandwiches and pies; and Lido Market, with themed serving stations that revolutionize the buffet experience.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Takes Delivery of Newest Cruise Ship
Previous articleViking’s Second Expedition Ship, Viking Polaris, Touches Water for the First Time
Next articleTwo Cruise Ships Will Depart From Port Everglades Today For First Time in Over a Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Holland America Line

Holland America Line Updates Ship Schedule For Summer Cruises in Europe

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has updated their summer cruise schedule to Europe canceling additional sailings and moving back the launch of their new ship Rotterdam. Holland...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s Newest Cruise Ship Passes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, successfully completed two sets of sea trials off of the coast of Italy. Rotterdam left Marghera April 25...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Will Resume Cruises in August From Greece

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to announce cruises from Greece this summer after they received approval from the government of Greece...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,171FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Holland America Line

Holland America Line Updates Ship Schedule For Summer Cruises in Europe

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has updated their summer cruise schedule to Europe canceling additional sailings and moving back the launch of their new ship Rotterdam. Holland...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s Newest Cruise Ship Passes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, successfully completed two sets of sea trials off of the coast of Italy. Rotterdam left Marghera April 25...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Will Resume Cruises in August From Greece

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to announce cruises from Greece this summer after they received approval from the government of Greece...
Read more
Holland America Line

Cruise Line Adds New All-Inclusive Fares on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is adding new all-inclusive fares that will include drinks, shore excursions, specialty dining, and WiFi on cruises. Holland America Line's new "Have...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Two Cruise Ships Will Depart From Port Everglades Today For First Time in Over...

Ben Souza -
For the first time in over 15 months, two cruise ships will depart on the same day for cruises to the Caribbean from Port...

Holland America Line Takes Delivery of Newest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line took delivery of their newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, their third Pinnacle class ship and the 11th ship in the cruise line's...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share