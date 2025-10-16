Five Brand New Ships Coming to PortMiami in 2025 and 2026

The “Cruise Capital of the World” is getting a whole new lineup of ships for cruisers to enjoy.

Already the homeport for vessels like Carnival Celebration, Celebrity Beyond, Norwegian Aqua, and Icon of the Seas, PortMiami will welcome five ships that are fresh from the shipyard.

Here are all five brand new ships coming to Miami in 2025 and 2026.

Brilliant Lady (Virgin Voyages)

PortMiami Debut: October 17, 2025

Brilliant Lady, Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, is already sailing. The adult-only vessel took her maiden voyage in September of 2025. And today, the ship just arrived in PortMiami after a 13-day sailing from Quebec. The official “MerMaiden” voyage from Miami starts tomorrow on October 17, 2025.

Brilliant Lady will offer 7- to 12-night itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas, including first-time Virgin Voyages ports like Grand Turk, Antigua, Grand Cayman, and Ocho Rios. Other stops for the ship will include the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao), with longer options incorporating Cartagena, Colombia.

After her time in Miami, the ship will reposition to Los Angeles with a 16-night Panama Canal cruise in late March 2026, then head to Seattle for Alaska sailings.

Celebrity Xcel (Celebrity Cruises)

Fort Lauderdale Debut: November 9, 2025

PortMiami Debut: November 8, 2026

Cruise Fever will be on board Celebrity Xcel for a special sailing on November 14 which departs from Port Everglades. However, Miami cruisers will have to wait a bit for the ship to homeport further south as this sixth and final Edge-class ship will be moving to PortMiami toward the end of 2026.

The inaugural Miami season will offer 6- to 8-night Caribbean voyages to Nassau, Costa Maya, and Antigua, through at least April 2027. Before settling in Miami, the vessel will spend May to October 2026 in the Mediterranean from Barcelona and Athens, with Eastern and Western Med voyages to Santorini, Rome, and Ibiza.

The Edge-class has been a huge hit for Celebrity Cruises, and some design features and venues have evolved along the way. Xcel will feature “The Bazaar” instead of Eden, and in this new space there will be a festival-like feel with street food, pop-up shows, and a lively atmosphere.

Oceania Allura (Oceania Cruises)

PortMiami Inaugural Cruise: November 16, 2025

Oceania Allura is a 68,000 gross ton vessel that has a double capacity of 1,200 guests. This elegant ship took her maiden voyage in July of 2025, and after a couple Canada-based itineraries will be making her way to South Florida in one month.

This first sailing after her christening on November 13 will take place on November 16 with a 12-day sailing to the ABC islands in addition to Grenada and Tortola.

After Miami, her year in 2026 will be a busy one, taking on 26 Europe/Med voyages (7-32 days) to 92 ports before transitioning back to Miami for some winter sailings to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Star Seeker (Windstar Cruises)

First Cruise from PortMiami: January 15, 2026

The very first sailing on the schedule for the 224-passenger Star Seeker will take place on December 28, 2025 as the ship sails from Spain to Miami. But if you want to sail on this ship out of Miami, January 15th is the only day to do it.

Her first (and only for now) Caribbean cruise from Miami is scheduled for January 15, 2026 on an 8-day sailing to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through April 2026, Star Seeker will offer 7- to 49-day sailings out of San Juan before sailing through the Panama Canal to offer Alaskan cruises in the early summer of 2026.

This 430-foot ship registers at 12,800 gross tons and offers a yacht-style experience in 112 all-suite accommodations.

Norwegian Luna (Norwegian Cruise Line)

PortMiami Inaugural Cruise: April 4, 2026

Norwegian Luna arrives in Miami in late March, on March 23rd, with her first revenue sailing on April 4, 2026.

As a Prima Plus subclass vessel with Norwegian, this 1,056-foot ship, delivered in 2026 from Fincantieri, has a volume of 156,300 gross tons and carries 3,571 passengers at double occupancy (up 10% from Prima class).

7-day roundtrip sailings from Miami will be the norm on this ship, as it sails the Caribbean and Bahamas, stopping at the cruise line’s private destinations at Great Stirrup Cay and Harvest Cate

Norwegian Luna will keep Miami as her homeport through March 2027, when the ship will sail to New York, offering 5- and 7-day sailings to Bermuda.