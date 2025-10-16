Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Service After Comprehensive Dry Dock

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras returned to service today after receiving a multi-million dollar renovation which added new connecting rooms, an expanded casino and redesigned retail spaces.

This was the first time that Mardi Gras has gone into dry dock since debuting in 2021. Carnival used this time to add connecting doors to 100 cabins on the cruise ship.

Carnival Adventures was also revamped with a new layout, this will give passengers a seamless experience when booking shore excursions.

In addition, the casino was expanded and several retail shops were refreshed. This includes Tag Heuer, Breitling, Pandora and Swarovski.

The cruise ship also underwent a series of changes aimed at improving accessibility, including redesigned walkways and upgraded features in both public areas and guest cabins.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about the ship:

“Mardi Gras was a game-changer when she debuted as our first Excel-class ship, and now she’s setting the pace again as the first in her class to complete a dry dock. These updates not only enhance the onboard experience for families and groups but also signal the exciting direction we’re heading in with future fleet enhancements.”

Guests boarded Mardi Gras today for a 15-day Transatlantic sailing that will take the ship from Barcelona to Port Canaveral. Port stops on the cruise include Málaga and Cádiz (Seville), Spain; Tenerife, Canary Islands; and Carnival’s new private port in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Once the ship is in Port Canaveral, it will offer seven- to nine-day cruises to the Caribbean. In 2027, Mardi Gras will switch to shorter four- and five-night cruises.