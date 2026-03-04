Disney Adventure Christened by Robert Downey Jr.

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Adventure, was officially christened and named by the one and only, Robert Downey Jr.

The christening ceremony took place in Singapore, the homeport for the largest ship in Disney’s fleet. It is also the first Disney ship to sail in Southeast Asia.

In the Walt Disney Theatre aboard the ship, guests witnessed the magic of Disney storytelling come to life through regional vocalists and musicians, incredible video effects, and star-studded surprises, including special appearances from Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse.

A 23-piece orchestra, Hollywood Performing Arts Hall of Fame inductee Jed Madela, and international recording artist of Eurovision fam Dami Im guided the show through classic Disney, Pixar, and Marvel melodies accompanied by stunning visuals that sprung to life on screens that surrounded the stage and seemed to engulf the audience.

Robert Downey Jr. said the following during the christening:

“I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the team at Walt Disney Imagineering, and I can tell you Adventure is the perfect name for what they’ve created. Being the Godparent of this majestic vessel is an honor, and I have some serious duties to perform, so let’s make it official, shall we?”

The christening ceremony culminated with a multitude of beloved Disney characters in a rousing rendition of “Let’s Set Sail,” a Disney Cruise Line tradition that builds excitement for the journeys that lie ahead onboard the Disney Adventure.

Disney Adventure is the eighth cruise ship in Disney’s growing fleet, and their first ever over 200,000 gross tons in size.

The ship will sail its maiden voyage on March 10 and offer three- and four-night cruises out to sea from Singapore.