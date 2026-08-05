Crystal Exercises Option for a Third New Cruise Ship

Crystal Cruises announced this morning that it has exercised an option for a third new cruise ship, a sister ship to Crystal Grace.

The third next-generation cruise ship will be built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and will enter service in 2034. Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard is currently building Crystal Grace, which will go into service in 2028.

A second currently unnamed ship will make its debut in the spring of 2031.

Together, the three ships will represent the next evolution of the cruise line’s renowned approach to exceptional service, spacious design and immersive luxury travel.

The three 62,000 gross ton vessels will each carry 650 guests, based on double occupancy. The ships will feature spacious all-balcony suites, and new categories for solo travelers.

Every stateroom will be designed to maximize space, comfort and connection to the sea. They will be complemented by one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios in luxury cruising to deliver Crystal’s signature personalized service.

Guests will enjoy a full wrap-around promenade inspired by the beloved walkways aboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, beautiful open-air venues and inviting outdoor spaces for relaxation and socializing.

Outdoor dining terraces will allow guests to enjoy specialty restaurants al fresco while taking in panoramic ocean views, further strengthening Crystal’s connection between exceptional cuisine and life at sea.

Manfredi Lefebvre D’Ovidio, executive chairman of A&K Travel Group, gave the following statement:

“Seeing Crystal Grace move from vision to reality has been tremendously rewarding, and today’s announcement demonstrates our unwavering confidence in Crystal’s future. This third ship reflects our long-term commitment to the brand and to our guests, who continue to inspire us to raise the standard for luxury cruising around the world.”

Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, added:

“The response to Crystal Grace has exceeded our expectations, reaffirming the demand for authentic, exceptional travel experiences. With each new ship, we are building on Crystal’s legacy while thoughtfully evolving the experience for a new generation of luxury travelers.”