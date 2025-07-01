Cruise Ships Impacted by Cat. 1 Hurricane off Pacific Coast

A storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast has strengthened into a category 1 hurricane, forcing cruise lines to make adjustments, especially for itineraries around the Mexican Riviera.

As of Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Hurricane Flossie is building steam with sustained winds of 90 mph.

While it’s not expected to hit land directly, its strong outer bands are bringing some nasty conditions like heavy rain and high winds to coastal areas, already causing one popular port of call to be canceled.

Cruise lines know how disappointing it is for passengers when a port has to be called off, but issues of safety for everyone on board is always the highest priority.

Which Cruise Ships Are Impacted?

Here’s a quick look at the ships currently impacted by Hurricane Flossie:

Carnival Panorama

This ship left Long Beach, California, on June 29 for a 6-night Mexican Riviera cruise. It was originally scheduled for an overnight call in Cabo San Lucas. However, due to the storm’s impact and a port closure, Carnival Panorama will skip its second day in Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The ship adjusted its arrival time on its first day in Cabo, arriving two hours earlier to give guests more time ashore to help make up for this. The itinerary also now includes an unscheduled stop in Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday, July 8th.

Carnival Firenze

Carnival Firenze has also been directly affected by Flossie. Its planned stop in Cabo San Lucas has been canceled. Instead, the ship will now spend two days in Ensenada, Mexico.

Other Ships on Watch

Ovation of the Seas

This Royal Caribbean ship is currently scheduled to call at Cabo San Lucas on Sunday, July 6th. While no official changes have been announced yet, cruise lines are still monitoring Flossie’s trajectory.

This itinerary will see some changes if the storm’s path continues to pose a threat to the port.

Navigator of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas is also scheduled for Cabo San Lucas on Sunday, July 6th as the first stop on a 7-day cruise out of Long Beach, California. Just like Ovation of the Seas, changes are very possible. This ship also has Puerto Vallarta stops that could be affected.

Oceania Insignia

This luxury ship is also scheduled for Cabo San Lucas on Sunday, July 6th. The ship is currently on the tail end of a 179-day world cruise that began in Miami on January 5. The stop in Cabo is part of a 20-day sailing from San Diego to New York that is scheduled to begin on July 3.

What Does This Mean for Your Cruise?

If you’re cruising during hurricane season, it’s all about being flexible. There’s a reason you can score amazing deals during this unique time of year.

While no one wants to miss a port of call, especially when a great excursion has been planned there for months, it just goes with the territory here. You can typically get refunds on those missed excursions pretty easily but getting cruise travel insurance right after you book is a very smart thing to do.

On top of this, just pay attention to any news from the cruise line about your trip via the mobile app or email.